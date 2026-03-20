IPL 2026 news LIVE UPDATES: Growing injury list of Aussie players raises concern for franchises

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is just eight days away from its official start on Saturday, March 28, with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening fixture at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

As the season approaches, the biggest concern for all the teams is the growing list of injured players, especially those from Australia, such as Sunrisers Hyderabad’s (SRH) skipper Pat Cummins (retained for Rs 18 crore), RCB’s Josh Hazlewood (retained for Rs 12.5 crore) and Delhi Capitals’ (DC) Mitchell Starc (retained for Rs 11.75 crore), who are set to miss the early stages of the tournament.

On top of that, Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) pacer Nathan Ellis (retained for Rs 2 crore) has been ruled out for the entire season. While teams have enough players in their squad to cover positions as required, the absence will definitely hinder the franchises’ early team plans.

ALSO READ: Cummins to Rana: Full list of injured players and their replacements Apart from the Aussie players, Kolkata Knight Riders’ Harshit Rana, Lucknow Super Giants’ Wanindu Hasaranga, Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) Sam Curran and Punjab Kings’ Lockie Ferguson are also set to miss games for their respective teams.

Sanju cannot be replaced: Parag

Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Riyan Parag admitted that Sanju Samson’s absence will be deeply felt at Rajasthan Royals, saying a player of his stature cannot be replaced.

Parag spoke about Samson’s long association with the franchise, noting that his role went beyond performances on the field and included leadership and experience within the group. After more than a decade with the Royals, Samson’s departure signals a major shift for the team.

He added that instead of looking for a like-for-like replacement, the squad will aim to move forward collectively, with different players stepping up to take on added responsibility.

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