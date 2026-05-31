Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2026 stats: Sooryavanshi wins Orange Cap; fight for Purple Cap on

IPL 2026 stats: Sooryavanshi wins Orange Cap; fight for Purple Cap on

Sooryavanshi scored more than 750 runs during the season at a staggering strike rate of 237.30, the highest among Orange Cap winners in the previous 18 editions of the IPL

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi wins Orange cap in IPL 2026 for scoring 776 runs at a strike rate of 237.3 in 16 matches.
Anish Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 31 2026 | 9:15 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is expected to emerge as the highest run-getter in the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026), winning the Orange Cap with 776 runs in 16 matches at an average of 48.50 for Rajasthan Royals this season.
 
Sooryavanshi, who hails from Bihar's Samastipur, scored more than 750 runs during the season at a staggering strike rate of 237.30, the highest among Orange Cap winners in the previous 18 editions of the IPL.
 
The 15-year-old is followed by Shubman Gill (732 runs), Sai Sudharsan (722 runs) and Heinrich Klaasen. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli is in sixth place with 600 runs. It is unlikely that Kohli will score 176 runs in a single match, with Gujarat Titans having already lost three wickets early while batting first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final.
 
IPL 2026 Orange Cap, Most runs in Indian Premier League 2026
Player Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR) 2026-2026 16 16 0 776 103 48.5 327 237.3 1 5 1 63 72
Shubman Gill (GT) 2026-2026 16* 16 0 732 104 45.75 449 163.02 1 6 0 74 33
Sai Sudharsan (GT) 2026-2026 17* 17 1 722 100 45.12 457 157.98 1 8 1 75 30
Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) 2026-2026 15 15 2 624 69 48 390 160 0 6 0 48 31
Ishan Kishan (SRH) 2026-2026 15 15 0 602 91 40.13 330 182.42 0 6 2 60 32
Virat Kohli (RCB) 2026-2026 16* 15 3 600 105* 50 365 164.38 1 4 2 64 22
KL Rahul (DC) 2026-2026 14 14 1 593 152* 45.61 340 174.41 1 5 1 56 31
Abhishek Sharma (SRH) 2026-2026 15 15 1 563 135* 40.21 275 204.72 1 4 3 50 43
Mitchell Marsh (LSG) 2026-2026 13 13 0 563 111 43.3 345 163.18 1 3 0 51 36
Joss Buttler (GT) 2026-2026 17* 17 4 519 60 39.92 335 154.92 0 4 0 51 26
Dhruv Jurel (RR) 2026-2026 16 16 2 515 81* 36.78 333 154.65 0 6 2 47 24
Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS) 2026-2026 14 13 1 510 80* 42.5 302 168.87 0 6 1 55 23
Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) 2026-2026 14 13 4 498 101* 55.33 295 168.81 1 5 0 39 30
 
Meanwhile, there has been a tight contest for the Purple Cap between Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Gujarat Titans' Kagiso Rabada.
 
Bhuvneshwar ended his IPL 2026 campaign with 28 wickets in 16 matches. He claimed two wickets in the final against GT. Rabada also has 28 wickets by his name and he will bowl in the second innings. If he remains at 28 wickets then Bhuvi will win the purple cap due to his superior economy rate. 
IPL 2026 Purple Cap leaderboard, Most wickets For Indian Premier League, 2026
Player Span Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5
Kagiso Rabada (GT) 2026-2026 17* 16 370 61.4 1 582 28 3/25 20.78 9.43 13.21 0 0
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB) 2026-2026 16* 16 366 61 0 483 28 4/23 17.88 7.91 13.55 1 0
Jofra Archer (RR) 2026-2026 16 16 360 60 1 559 25 3/17 22.36 9.31 14.4 0 0
Anshul Kamboj (CSK) 2026-2026 14 14 302 50.2 0 530 21 3/22 25.23 10.52 14.38 0 0
Ehsan Malinga (SRH) 2026-2026 15 15 326 54.2 0 507 20 4/32 25.35 9.33 16.3 1 0
Rashid Khan (GT) 2026-2026 17* 16 317 52.5 0 491 19 4/33 25.84 9.29 16.68 1 0
Mohammed Siraj (GT) 2026-2026 17* 16 348 58 1 526 18 3/26 29.22 9.06 19.33 0 0
Kartik Tyagi (KKR) 2026-2026 14 13 306 51 0 498 18 3/22 27.66 9.76 17 0 0
Jason Holder (GT) 2026-2026 11* 10 218 36.2 0 274 17 4/24 16.11 7.54 12.82 1 0
Prince Yadav (LSG) 2026-2026 14 14 312 52 0 459 16 3/32 28.68 8.82 19.5 0 0
Rasikh Salam (RCB) 2026-2026 12* 12 244 40.4 1 389 16 4/24 24.31 9.56 15.25 1 0
Prasidh Krishna (GT) 2026-2026 11 11 228 38 0 400 16 4/28 25 10.52 14.25 1 0
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IPL 2026 Final RCB vs GT: Pitch report, Ahmedabad Stadium key stats

RCB vs GT Live streaming: Where to watch IPL 2026 final match today?

RCB vs GT final today: Where can the IPL 2026 summit clash be won or lost?

How has Virat Kohli fared with the bat in IPL finals over the years?

Sachin Tendulkar suggests key changes in relation to IPL playing conditions

Topics :Indian Premier LeagueRajasthan RoyalsGujarat TitansRoyal Challengers BangaloreMumbai IndiansSunrisers HyderabadChennai Super KingsKolkata Knight RidersLucknow Super GiantsDelhi CapitalsPunjab KingsIPL NewsCricket News

First Published: May 31 2026 | 8:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story