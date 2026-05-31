IPL 2026 stats: Sooryavanshi wins Orange Cap; fight for Purple Cap on
Sooryavanshi scored more than 750 runs during the season at a staggering strike rate of 237.30, the highest among Orange Cap winners in the previous 18 editions of the IPL
Sooryavanshi scored more than 750 runs during the season at a staggering strike rate of 237.30, the highest among Orange Cap winners in the previous 18 editions of the IPL
|IPL 2026 Orange Cap, Most runs in Indian Premier League 2026
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|0
|4s
|6s
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR)
|2026-2026
|16
|16
|0
|776
|103
|48.5
|327
|237.3
|1
|5
|1
|63
|72
|Shubman Gill (GT)
|2026-2026
|16*
|16
|0
|732
|104
|45.75
|449
|163.02
|1
|6
|0
|74
|33
|Sai Sudharsan (GT)
|2026-2026
|17*
|17
|1
|722
|100
|45.12
|457
|157.98
|1
|8
|1
|75
|30
|Heinrich Klaasen (SRH)
|2026-2026
|15
|15
|2
|624
|69
|48
|390
|160
|0
|6
|0
|48
|31
|Ishan Kishan (SRH)
|2026-2026
|15
|15
|0
|602
|91
|40.13
|330
|182.42
|0
|6
|2
|60
|32
|Virat Kohli (RCB)
|2026-2026
|16*
|15
|3
|600
|105*
|50
|365
|164.38
|1
|4
|2
|64
|22
|KL Rahul (DC)
|2026-2026
|14
|14
|1
|593
|152*
|45.61
|340
|174.41
|1
|5
|1
|56
|31
|Abhishek Sharma (SRH)
|2026-2026
|15
|15
|1
|563
|135*
|40.21
|275
|204.72
|1
|4
|3
|50
|43
|Mitchell Marsh (LSG)
|2026-2026
|13
|13
|0
|563
|111
|43.3
|345
|163.18
|1
|3
|0
|51
|36
|Joss Buttler (GT)
|2026-2026
|17*
|17
|4
|519
|60
|39.92
|335
|154.92
|0
|4
|0
|51
|26
|Dhruv Jurel (RR)
|2026-2026
|16
|16
|2
|515
|81*
|36.78
|333
|154.65
|0
|6
|2
|47
|24
|Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS)
|2026-2026
|14
|13
|1
|510
|80*
|42.5
|302
|168.87
|0
|6
|1
|55
|23
|Shreyas Iyer (PBKS)
|2026-2026
|14
|13
|4
|498
|101*
|55.33
|295
|168.81
|1
|5
|0
|39
|30
|IPL 2026 Purple Cap leaderboard, Most wickets For Indian Premier League, 2026
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|Balls
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|Econ
|SR
|4
|5
|Kagiso Rabada (GT)
|2026-2026
|17*
|16
|370
|61.4
|1
|582
|28
|3/25
|20.78
|9.43
|13.21
|0
|0
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB)
|2026-2026
|16*
|16
|366
|61
|0
|483
|28
|4/23
|17.88
|7.91
|13.55
|1
|0
|Jofra Archer (RR)
|2026-2026
|16
|16
|360
|60
|1
|559
|25
|3/17
|22.36
|9.31
|14.4
|0
|0
|Anshul Kamboj (CSK)
|2026-2026
|14
|14
|302
|50.2
|0
|530
|21
|3/22
|25.23
|10.52
|14.38
|0
|0
|Ehsan Malinga (SRH)
|2026-2026
|15
|15
|326
|54.2
|0
|507
|20
|4/32
|25.35
|9.33
|16.3
|1
|0
|Rashid Khan (GT)
|2026-2026
|17*
|16
|317
|52.5
|0
|491
|19
|4/33
|25.84
|9.29
|16.68
|1
|0
|Mohammed Siraj (GT)
|2026-2026
|17*
|16
|348
|58
|1
|526
|18
|3/26
|29.22
|9.06
|19.33
|0
|0
|Kartik Tyagi (KKR)
|2026-2026
|14
|13
|306
|51
|0
|498
|18
|3/22
|27.66
|9.76
|17
|0
|0
|Jason Holder (GT)
|2026-2026
|11*
|10
|218
|36.2
|0
|274
|17
|4/24
|16.11
|7.54
|12.82
|1
|0
|Prince Yadav (LSG)
|2026-2026
|14
|14
|312
|52
|0
|459
|16
|3/32
|28.68
|8.82
|19.5
|0
|0
|Rasikh Salam (RCB)
|2026-2026
|12*
|12
|244
|40.4
|1
|389
|16
|4/24
|24.31
|9.56
|15.25
|1
|0
|Prasidh Krishna (GT)
|2026-2026
|11
|11
|228
|38
|0
|400
|16
|4/28
|25
|10.52
|14.25
|1
|0
First Published: May 31 2026 | 8:47 PM IST