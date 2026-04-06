IPL 2026: Padikkal says tweaking batting base for white-ball took effort

Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Devdutt Padikkal attributed his growing confidence in white ball formats to the willingness to move out of his comfort zone and "change the foundation" of his batting.

Devdutt followed his 61 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening game with a 50 against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday to fuel RCB's batting charge, which culminated in a 43-run win.

"It's just a lot of hard work and a lot of self-belief that's helped me get there. It wasn't easy to make that change because it was something that I had to change from the foundation that I had in terms of the type of cricket I wanted to play growing up," Devdutt said in the post-match press conference on Sunday night.

"The change is something that I had to make consciously and RCB and the whole support staff have been really great in guiding me in the right way," he added. But is there a danger of T20s becoming unidimensional because all the batters are looking to improve their range-hitting skills? "I don't think so because it's just that the batting in this tournament that has gone up another level. I think everyone is working so hard to hit those big sixes and fours and it's now the bowler's job to really follow that and try to take their game up a level as well and I think we are gonna get there." The left-hander reckons bowlers will make a comeback sooner rather than later from the early rounds of shellacking.

"I'm very confident that all the bowlers will show up as well and as the tournament goes on the wickets will also start to slow down a little bit and those things will change and that's that's how it goes." However, that thought did not stop him from admiring the power-hitting skills of teammate Tim David, who smoked a 25-ball 70 to raze down the CSK attack. "We see him do this day in day out in practice sessions and every ball he faces he's trying to hit them for a six and especially in the phase of the game that he comes into bat that's his sole role and he's done that so well over the last few years.

"It's incredible and it all comes down to practise because he's so confident in his technique and the areas that he wants to hit. When he goes out there he's very clear and he understands which bowler he needs to target where and when you have that clarity in your head I think it makes it a lot easier," he gushed. Beyond an individual level, Devdutt said, RCB as a team also has imbibed the motto of aggression without sacrificing prudence from last season. "Even last season we had a couple of games early on where we struggled and ended up losing maybe three or four wickets and then it put us on the back foot. We had a conversation midway through last year that we needed to make sure that when the wicket is behaving in such a way you have to make sure that you have those wickets in hand and the moment the ball gets a little older it gets much easier to bat on.