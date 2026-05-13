IPL 2026: Pat Cummins fined by BCCI after SRH's slow over-rate against GT

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins has been fined INR 12 lakh after his side maintained a slow over-rate during their IPL 2026 clash against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The offence marked SRH’s first over-rate breach of the ongoing season.

During the match, SRH were also handed an in-game fielding restriction for failing to complete their overs on time. As a result, only four fielders were allowed outside the 30-yard circle in the final stages of Gujarat Titans’ innings. GT eventually posted 168/5 before registering a dominant 82-run victory over Hyderabad.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 RCB vs KKR: Pitch report, highest score, Raipur Stadium stats The penalty against Cummins comes as part of the IPL’s strict code of conduct rules regarding over-rate offences, which have been closely monitored by the BCCI throughout the season.

Multiple disciplinary incidents this season This is not the first disciplinary issue involving SRH players in IPL 2026. Earlier in the tournament, opener Abhishek Sharma was fined 25 percent of his match fee and handed one demerit point for showing dissent after his dismissal during a game against Kolkata Knight Riders. The BCCI has also taken action against several other franchises and players this season over issues ranging from dissent and misconduct to breaches of discipline. Rajasthan Royals skipper Riyan Parag was reportedly penalised after being seen vaping inside the dressing room during a live broadcast. BCCI issues warning to IPL franchises