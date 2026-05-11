IPL 2026 PBKS vs DC: Pitch report, highest score, Dharamshala Stadium stats

Match No. 55 of the Indian Premier League will feature an important clash between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at the HPCA Stadium on Monday, May 11. With the league stage entering its decisive phase, both teams will be desperate to secure a crucial win for very different reasons.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Today's Match: PBKS vs DC playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups Punjab Kings enjoyed an excellent first half of the season and looked like one of the strongest teams in the competition. However, their momentum has slowed down recently after suffering three consecutive defeats. Despite the slump, their unbeaten run in the opening seven matches has kept them in a strong position in the points table. Shreyas Iyer’s side will now look to bounce back quickly, as a victory against DC could potentially take them to the top of the standings and strengthen their playoff chances.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 points table: CSK, LSG, MI, RCB rankings; orange, purple cap stats Delhi Capitals, meanwhile, are fighting to keep their campaign alive. With only three league matches remaining, every game has now become a virtual knockout for the side. Another defeat would officially end DC’s hopes of qualifying for the playoffs, making this a must-win encounter. The Capitals will therefore head into the contest determined to deliver under pressure and stay alive in the tournament. HPCA Stadium: Pitch report for Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Indian Premier League The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala has hosted 14 IPL matches since staging its first game in 2010. Historically, the surface at this venue tends to become slower as the match progresses, making batting tougher in the second innings.

Teams batting first have enjoyed greater success here, registering nine wins compared to sides chasing. Considering the conditions and past results, captains winning the toss are likely to prefer setting a target and defending it under pressure. IPL 2026: Punjab Kings win/loss record at HPCA Stadium Punjab Kings have played 14 matches at their second home venue in Dharamshala over the years with the hosts winning 6 matches and losing on 8 other occasions. IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals win/loss record at HPCA Stadium Delhi Capitals have featured in four matches at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala and have had mixed results at the venue 2 wins and 2 losses in the games.