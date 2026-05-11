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IPL 2026 PBKS vs DC: Pitch report, highest score, Dharamshala Stadium stats

Punjab Kings enjoyed an excellent first half of the season and looked like one of the strongest teams in the competition.

PBKS vs DC
PBKS vs DC
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 12:31 PM IST
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Match No. 55 of the Indian Premier League will feature an important clash between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at the HPCA Stadium on Monday, May 11. With the league stage entering its decisive phase, both teams will be desperate to secure a crucial win for very different reasons.
 
Punjab Kings enjoyed an excellent first half of the season and looked like one of the strongest teams in the competition. However, their momentum has slowed down recently after suffering three consecutive defeats. Despite the slump, their unbeaten run in the opening seven matches has kept them in a strong position in the points table. Shreyas Iyer’s side will now look to bounce back quickly, as a victory against DC could potentially take them to the top of the standings and strengthen their playoff chances. 
 
Delhi Capitals, meanwhile, are fighting to keep their campaign alive. With only three league matches remaining, every game has now become a virtual knockout for the side. Another defeat would officially end DC’s hopes of qualifying for the playoffs, making this a must-win encounter. The Capitals will therefore head into the contest determined to deliver under pressure and stay alive in the tournament. 
 
HPCA Stadium: Pitch report for Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Indian Premier League
 
The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala has hosted 14 IPL matches since staging its first game in 2010. Historically, the surface at this venue tends to become slower as the match progresses, making batting tougher in the second innings. 
 
Teams batting first have enjoyed greater success here, registering nine wins compared to sides chasing. Considering the conditions and past results, captains winning the toss are likely to prefer setting a target and defending it under pressure.
 
IPL 2026: Punjab Kings win/loss record at HPCA Stadium
 
Punjab Kings have played 14 matches at their second home venue in Dharamshala over the years with the hosts winning 6 matches and losing on 8 other occasions.
 
IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals win/loss record at HPCA Stadium
 
Delhi Capitals have featured in four matches at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala and have had mixed results at the venue 2 wins and 2 losses in the games.
 
IPL 2026: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals head-to-head at HPCA Stadium
 
PBKS and DC will meet at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala for the 5th time as both sides each have 2 wins each in the 4 games at the venue so far.
 
What happened in the last IPL match at HPCA Stadium?
 
The last IPL match played at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala was between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants as they won the tie by 37 runs this season.
 
HPCA Stadium: Key stats 
HPCA Stadium key T20 stats
Stat Record
Matches Played 5
Batting First Wins 4
Batting Second Wins 1
Average 1st Innings Score 209/6
Lowest Total Defended 167
Highest Target Chased 188
200+ Totals 3 times in 5 matches
Average Sixes Per Match 21
Pace Overs % 71.00%
Pace Wickets 48
Pace Average 29.2
Pace Economy 10.1
Pace Balls per Wicket 17
Spin Overs % 29.00%
Spin Wickets 17
Spin Average 31.1
Spin Economy 9.2
Spin Balls per Wicket 20
 
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Topics :Punjab KingsIndian Premier LeagueDelhi Capitals

First Published: May 11 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

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