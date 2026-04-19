IPL 2026 PBKS vs LSG: Pitch report, highest score, Chandigarh key stats

Punjab Kings (PBKS) are set to face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 29 of IPL 2026 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium on April 19.

PBKS currently sit at the top of the points table, having secured four victories in their first five matches. Their batting lineup has been in excellent form, consistently producing aggressive and match-winning performances that have overwhelmed opposition attacks. Although their bowling unit has lacked consistency at times, the team’s dominant batting displays have helped them maintain strong momentum, which they will aim to carry forward.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Today's Match: PBKS vs LSG playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups In contrast, LSG have had an uneven season so far and find themselves placed seventh with two wins from five games. They head into this fixture after a defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and will be eager to respond with a strong performance. The team will be looking to regain rhythm and get back on track with a much-needed win against a high-flying Punjab side.

Mullanpur Stadium: Pitch Report for PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2026 The Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium is generally considered a batting-friendly venue, especially for teams chasing targets. The surface tends to offer good value for shots, allowing batters to play their strokes freely and score at a healthy pace. High totals and successful run chases are often seen here due to the consistent nature of the pitch. However, bowlers are not entirely out of the contest, as disciplined bowling with accurate lines and lengths can still yield rewards. Any errors in execution are likely to be punished severely, making consistency and control crucial for success at this ground.

IPL 2026: PBKS win/loss record at Mullanpur Stadium Punjab Kings have played a total of 13 matches at the Mullanour Stadium, winning 7 matches and losing 6 over the years. IPL 2026: LSG win/loss record at Mullanpur Stadium Lucknow Super Giants have never played an IPL game at this venue so far. IPL 2026: PBKS vs LSG head-to-head at Mullanpur Stadium This will be the first time these two sides will take on each other at this venue. What happened in the last IPL match at Mullanpur Stadium? The last IPL match played at the Mullanpur Stadium was Match 20 of IPL 2026 between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Sunrisers Hyderabad with the hosts winning comfortably by 6 wickets on the night this season.