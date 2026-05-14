IPL 2026 PBKS vs MI: Pitch report, highest score, Dharamshala Stadium stats

Punjab Kings will take on Mumbai Indians in Match No. 58 of IPL 2026 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on May 14.

Punjab Kings head into the contest under pressure after a strong start to the season lost momentum in recent weeks. The Shreyas Iyer-led side currently occupy fourth place on the points table with six wins from 11 matches, but four successive defeats have put their playoff hopes under threat. PBKS will now look to make the most of their home conditions in Dharamsala and regain confidence with a crucial victory.

Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, have already been knocked out of the playoff race following their defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their previous outing. The five-time champions have endured a disappointing campaign and currently sit ninth in the standings with only three wins from 11 games. Despite being out of contention, MI will be determined to finish the season strongly and spoil PBKS’ push for a top-four finish.

With both teams desperate for a positive result, fans can expect an intense battle in the hills of Dharamsala. HPCA Stadium Dharamshala: Pitch report for PBKS vs MI, IPL 2026 The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala is widely considered one of the most scenic cricket grounds in India. The venue is traditionally known for favouring batters, with matches here often turning into high-scoring contests. Its hard black-soil pitch offers good pace and even bounce, enabling stroke-makers to play aggressively with confidence. ALSO READ: IPL 2026: Pat Cummins fined by BCCI after SRH's slow over-rate against GT The altitude in Dharamsala further adds to the challenge for bowlers, as the thinner air allows the ball to travel faster and carry longer, making big hits and sixes a common sight at the ground.

IPL 2026: PBKS win/loss record at HPCA Stadium Dharamshala Punjab Kings have enjoyed several memorable outings at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala over the years. They have 6 out of the 15 matches here, losing on the other 9 occasions. IPL 2026: MI win/loss record at HPCA Stadium Dharamshala Mumbai has only played one IPL encounter here and was on the receiving end of a defeat in the match. IPL 2026: PBKS vs MI head-to-head at HPCA Stadium Dharamshala Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians have shared just one encounter in Dharamshala with hosts Punjab winning the tie against the 5-tim champions earlier.