IPL 2026 PBKS vs RCB: Pitch report, highest score, Dharamsala Stadium stats

Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are set to clash in Match 61 of IPL 2026 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on May 17 in what shapes up to be a high-pressure contest for both teams.

The upcoming fixture marks the first meeting between PBKS and RCB this season, adding extra intrigue to an already crucial encounter in the race for the playoffs. With the tournament entering its decisive phase, both sides will be desperate to secure two valuable points.

Punjab Kings come into the game in difficult circumstances after suffering five successive defeats. The Shreyas Iyer-led side had enjoyed a brilliant start to the campaign and looked among the strongest teams during the opening half of the season. However, a dramatic dip in form has pushed them into a must-win situation. Another defeat could severely damage their hopes of reaching the top four.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, meanwhile, have enjoyed a far more stable campaign and are closing in on a playoff berth. RCB need just one more victory to officially confirm qualification and will enter the contest full of confidence. With momentum on their side and Virat Kohli leading the charge, Bengaluru will aim to continue their strong run and secure a place in the knockout stage. HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala: Pitch report for PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2026 The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala remains one of the most scenic venues in Indian cricket and has already produced plenty of entertainment during IPL 2026. The ground has hosted two matches this season so far, with both encounters turning into high-scoring affairs where teams comfortably crossed the 200-run mark.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Today's Match: PBKS vs RCB playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups Batters have enjoyed the true bounce and pace on offer, making stroke play easier throughout the innings. Interestingly, chasing sides have emerged victorious in both matches, indicating that conditions tend to improve further under lights. However, this fixture being scheduled as an afternoon game could bring a different challenge altogether, with factors like heat, pitch dryness, and slower conditions potentially influencing the contest differently compared to the previous night matches at the venue. IPL 2026: PBKS win/loss record at HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala Punjab Kings have played 14 IPL matches at the HPCA Stadium over the years winning 6 of them and ending on the losing side on 8 occasions

IPL 2026: RCB win/loss record at HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala Royal Challengers Bengaluru have also played 2 games at the HPCA Stadium in previous IPL seasons. They have a balnced record with 1 win and 1 loss in the 2 encounters at this venue. IPL 2026: PBKS vs RCB head-to-head at HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala PBKS vs RCB H2H in Dharamsala Season Winner Margin Venue IPL 2024 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Won by 60 runs HPCA Stadium IPL 2011 Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) Won by 111 runs HPCA Stadium Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have shared 2 contests at the HPCA Stadium over the years with either side getting one win each.