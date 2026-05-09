IPL 2026 playoffs qualification scenarios for Rajasthan and Gujarat

The playoff race in the Indian Premier League 2026 is ready for another twist as Rajasthan Royals are taking on Gujarat Titans in a high-pressure encounter at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium tonight.

Both teams are on with 12 points from 10 matches, making this clash one of the most important fixtures of the season for both sides so far. With the race for the top four intensifying, the winner of tonight’s match will move to 14 points and gain a crucial advantage in the battle for playoff qualification.

Qualification scenario for Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals have enjoyed an impressive campaign under Riyan Parag despite a few recent setbacks. RR currently sit inside the top four with a healthy net run rate of 0.510, which could prove decisive in the closing stages of the league phase.

A victory against Gujarat Titans would take the Royals to 14 points and strengthen their chances of securing a playoff spot. It would also create a valuable cushion over the chasing pack heading into the final stretch of the season. ALSO READ: IPL 2026: RCB vs MI Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming However, a defeat could complicate matters significantly, especially with several teams closely packed in the standings. RR would then likely need victories in at least two of their remaining three matches to stay in control of their qualification hopes. Qualification scenario for Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans arrive in Jaipur with momentum on their side after putting together a strong run of performances following a slow start to IPL 2026. Shubman Gill’s side has recovered well and now has an opportunity to break into the top four with a statement win away from home. A victory tonight would move GT to 14 points and potentially push them above Rajasthan Royals depending on net run rate calculations after the game. It would also put the Titans in a strong position ahead of their remaining fixtures. On the other hand, a loss would leave Gujarat under pressure heading into the final weeks of the league stage. With their current net run rate at -0.147, GT may also need convincing wins in their remaining matches to avoid falling behind rivals in the qualification race.