IPL 2026 playoffs: Can PBKS secure a top-four finish with a win over LSG?

With 67 matches of IPL 2026 done and dusted, and three of the four playoff spots filled by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Gujarat Titans (GT) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), four teams are now battling it out for the final spot in the top four.

As of now, Punjab Kings (PBKS), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) are the four teams still in contention for a playoff finish.

In a big game in the race to the playoffs, LSG are hosting PBKS in match 68 of the season at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, with the fourth position on the points table up for grabs for the Chandigarh-based franchise.

PBKS will have to secure two points against LSG if they wish to avoid elimination after starting their season with a seven-game unbeaten run. But how can PBKS secure playoff qualification? Let’s take a look. IPL 2026 Match 68, LSG vs PBKS: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING What happens if PBKS beat LSG today? If PBKS beat LSG today, they will reach the 15-point mark and replace RR in the fourth spot for the time being. However, that will not guarantee their stay there. For PBKS to qualify, they will need RR to lose to MI on Sunday and will also have to hope that DC either beat KKR or that the winning margin of the three-time champions is not big enough for them to overtake PBKS’ net run rate.