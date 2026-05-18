IPL 2026 playoffs: Teams qualified, date, time, venue, live streaming

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is set to kick off its playoff stage with the Qualifier 1 match on Tuesday, May 26, at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) became the first team to qualify for the playoffs on Sunday, before Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Monday to book their and Gujarat Titans’ (GT) places in the final four.

Five teams — Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Punjab Kings (PBKS), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) — will now fight it out for the remaining one spot in the playoffs.

IPL 2026 playoffs: Teams qualified Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Gujarat Titans (GT) IPL 2026 playoffs: Teams eliminated Mumbai Indians (MI)

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) IPL 2026 playoffs: Venues Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala (Qualifier 1)

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur (Eliminator and Qualifier 2)

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad (Final) IPL 2026 playoffs: Full schedule Date Match Teams Venue Tue, May 26 2026 Qualifier 1 TBC vs TBC Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala Wed, May 27 2026 Eliminator TBC vs TBC Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur Fri, May 29 2026 Qualifier 2 TBC vs TBC Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur Sun, May 31 2026 Final TBC vs TBC Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

IPL 2026 playoffs: Full squad of qualified teams RCB squad for IPL 2026: Rajat Patidar (C), Tim David, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Philip Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Jacob Bethell, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Swapnil Singh, Nuwan Thushara, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Mangesh Yadav, Jordan Cox, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal ALSO READ: IPL 2026 playoffs: How can CSK secure top-four finish despite loss vs SRH? Rajat Patidar (C), Tim David, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Philip Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Jacob Bethell, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Swapnil Singh, Nuwan Thushara, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Mangesh Yadav, Jordan Cox, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal SRH squad for IPL 2026: Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Smaran Ravichandran, Aniket Verma, Abhishek Sharma, Brydon Carse, Harsh Dubey, Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (C), Jaydev Unadkat, Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Salil Arora, Praful Hinge, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, David Payne, Amit Kumar, Sakib Hussain, Eshan Malinga, Krains Fuletra

GT squad for IPL 2026: Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar, Rahul Tewatia, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kumar Kushagra, Ishant Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Jayant Yadav, Luke Wood, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Ashok Sharma, Connor Esterhuizen, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore IPL 2026 playoffs: Live streaming and telecast details When will the IPL 2026 playoff matches begin? The IPL 2026 playoffs will begin with the Qualifier 1 match on Tuesday, May 26. Which teams will play in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2026?

Teams finishing in the first and second spots in the points table will face each other in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2026 on Tuesday, May 26. Which teams will play in the Eliminator match of IPL 2026? Teams finishing third and fourth in the points table will face each other in the Eliminator match of IPL 2026 on Wednesday, May 27. Which teams will play in the Qualifier 2 match of IPL 2026? The winner of the Eliminator and the losing side from Qualifier 1 will face each other in the Qualifier 2 match of IPL 2026 on Friday, May 29.

Which teams will play in the final of IPL 2026? The winners of Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 2 will take on each other in the final match on Sunday, May 31. What are the venues for IPL 2026 playoffs? Dharamsala will host Qualifier 1, New Chandigarh (Mullanpur) will host the Eliminator and Qualifier 2, while Ahmedabad will stage the final of IPL 2026. What time will the toss for IPL 2026 playoff matches take place? The toss for IPL 2026 playoff matches will take place at 7 pm IST. What time will the IPL 2026 playoff matches begin?