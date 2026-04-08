IPL 2026 points table: DC, MI, KKR, GT standings; top batters and bowlers

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 group stage matches are up and running with full intensity as all ten teams look to get an early lead in the race to the playoffs.

In match 14 of the season, Delhi Capitals (DC) are taking on Gujarat Titans (GT) at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi and will have the chance to go on top of the table if they manage to keep their winning streak up and running.

Currently, Rajasthan Royals (RR) are leading the points table with six points from three matches, followed by Punjab Kings (PBKS), who have five points, also from three matches.

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) are the other two teams in the top four, with four points from two matches, and are only separated by net run rate.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are at number five with two points from three matches, while Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are sixth and seventh, also with two points each.

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IPL 2026 points table: