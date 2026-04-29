IPL 2026 points table: MI, RCB, SRH, GT rankings; top batters and bowlers

Mumbai Indians are back in action as they are playing the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium with Hardik Pandya's side in dire need of points tonight if they are to make it to the IPL 2026 playoffs. With Mi at 7th spot in the table with just 2 wins from 7 they would be looking to get a home win tonight and take their tally to 6 points.

Sunrisers on the other hand will be looking to continue their decent run of form in the league and take their points tally to 12 points and go joint third with Rajasthan.

At the top of the leaderboard, Punjab sit at 13 points followed by two sides, RCB and RR tied at 12 points each. SRH complete the top 4. The bottom 6 sides have GT on 8 points and then a tightly contested table with CSK and DC at 6th and 7th spot with 6 points each. They bottom three sides are KKR (5 points), MI (4 points) and LSG (4 points) IPL 2026 points table IPL 2026 points table Teams P W L NR Pts NRR PBKS 8 6 1 1 13 1.043 RCB 8 6 2 0 12 1.919 RR 9 6 3 0 12 0.617 SRH 8 5 3 0 10 0.815 GT 8 4 4 0 8 -0.475 CSK 8 3 5 0 6 -0.121 DC 8 3 5 0 6 -1.06 KKR 8 2 5 1 5 -0.751 MI 7 2 5 0 4 -0.736 LSG 8 2 6 0 4 -1.106 ALSO READ: IPL 2026: GT vs RCB playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

IPL 2026: Orange Cap leaderboard RR's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi with another blistering 43 off 16 has taken his total runs tally in IPL 2026 to 400 runs in 9 innings and is now leading the race for the Orange Cap. He is followed closely by his SRH's Abhishek Sharma on 380 runs in 8 innings and DC opener KL Rahul (358 runs) at second and third spot. IPL 2026 Orange Cap Standings PLAYER MATCHES INNS RUNS AVG SR 4s 6s Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 9 9 400 44.44 238.1 34 37 Abhishek Sharma 8 8 380 54.29 212.29 36 28 KL Rahul 8 8 358 51.14 185.49 36 19 Virat Kohli 8 8 351 58.5 162.5 37 14 Heinrich Klaasen 8 8 349 49.86 149.79 25 14 IPL 2026: Purple Cap leaderboard