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IPL 2026 points table: MI, RCB, SRH, GT rankings; top batters and bowlers

Sunrisers on the other hand will be looking to continue their decent run of form in the league and take their points tally to 12 points and go joint third with Rajasthan.

IPL 2026 points table
IPL 2026 points table
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2026 | 9:52 PM IST
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Mumbai Indians are back in action as they are playing the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium with Hardik Pandya's side in dire need of points tonight if they are to make it to the IPL 2026 playoffs. With Mi at 7th spot in the table with just 2 wins from 7 they would be looking to get a home win tonight and take their tally to 6 points.
 
Sunrisers on the other hand will be looking to continue their decent run of form in the league and take their points tally to 12 points and go joint third with Rajasthan.
 
At the top of the leaderboard, Punjab sit at 13 points followed by two sides, RCB and RR tied at 12 points each. SRH complete the top 4. The bottom 6 sides have GT on 8 points and then a tightly contested table with CSK and DC at 6th and 7th spot with 6 points each. They bottom three sides are KKR (5 points), MI (4 points) and LSG (4 points)  IPL 2026 points table 
IPL 2026 points table
Teams P W L NR Pts NRR
PBKS 8 6 1 1 13 1.043
RCB 8 6 2 0 12 1.919
RR 9 6 3 0 12 0.617
SRH 8 5 3 0 10 0.815
GT 8 4 4 0 8 -0.475
CSK 8 3 5 0 6 -0.121
DC 8 3 5 0 6 -1.06
KKR 8 2 5 1 5 -0.751
MI 7 2 5 0 4 -0.736
LSG 8 2 6 0 4 -1.106
 
  IPL 2026: Orange Cap leaderboard  
RR's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi with another blistering 43 off 16 has taken his total runs tally in IPL 2026 to 400 runs in 9 innings and is now leading the race for the Orange Cap. He is followed closely by his SRH's Abhishek Sharma on 380 runs in 8 innings and DC opener KL Rahul (358 runs) at second and third spot. 
IPL 2026 Orange Cap Standings
PLAYER MATCHES INNS RUNS AVG SR 4s 6s
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 9 9 400 44.44 238.1 34 37
Abhishek Sharma 8 8 380 54.29 212.29 36 28
KL Rahul 8 8 358 51.14 185.49 36 19
Virat Kohli 8 8 351 58.5 162.5 37 14
Heinrich Klaasen 8 8 349 49.86 149.79 25 14
 
IPL 2026: Purple Cap leaderboard
 
The race for the purple cap is heating up with the top 4 bowlers all close in terms of wickets taken at the moment. SRH's Eshan Malinga has taken over the lead in the chart with 15 wickets in 9 matches. He is followed by RCB's bhuvneshwar Kumar, RR's Jofra Archer, CSK's Anshul Kamboj who are on 14 wickets each. Prince yadav from LSG completes the top 5 with 13 wickets to his name. 
IPL 2026 purple cap standings
PLAYER MATCHES OVERS BALLS WKTS AVG RUNS 4-FERS 5-FERS
Eshan Malinga 9 31 186 15 18.93 284 1 0
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 8 31 186 14 16.86 236 0 0
Jofra Archer 9 33 198 14 19.5 273 0 0
Anshul Kamboj 8 27.4 166 14 16.93 237 0 0
Prince Yadav 8 30 180 13 18.62 242 0 0
Kagiso Rabada 8 31 186 13 22.62 294 0  
 
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Topics :Indian Premier LeagueChennai Super KingsGujarat TitansRoyal Challengers BangaloreMumbai IndiansSunrisers Hyderabad

First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 9:51 PM IST

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