IPL 2026 points table: PBKS, KKR, GT rankings; Orange, Purple Cap holders
Kolkata on the other hand have a do-or-die situation for them as they are still on 9 points on the table with a defeat on the night making it nearly impossible for them to fetch a top four spot.Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Gujarat Titans will be looking to become the first team to qualify for the IPL 2026 playoffs tonight as they take on the Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens tonight. Gujarat can take their tally to 18 points with a win which will take them to the top sot and confirm their playoff berth as well.
Kolkata on the other hand have a do-or-die situation for them as they are still on 9 points on the table with a defeat on the night making it nearly impossible for them to fetch a top four spot this year.
As per the updated standings, defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) hold the top spot with 16 points in 12 matches and a healthy net run rate of +1.053. Gujarat Titans (GT) are in second spot with a similar 16 points but an inferior net run rate to RCB.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are in third place with 14 points, while Punjab Kings (PBKS) are fourth with 13 points.
Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are fifth and sixth with 12 points each in 11 matches, while Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are seventh and eighth with 10 and nine points, respectively.
Mumbai Indians (MI) are second-last with eight points, while Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), with eight points, are at the bottom of the points table despite the win over CSK.
| IPL 2026 points table
| Position
| Team
| P
| W
| L
| NR
| Pts
| NRR
| 1
| RCB
| 12
| 8
| 4
| 0
| 16
| 1.053
| 2
| GT
| 12
| 8
| 4
| 0
| 16
| 0.551
| 3
| SRH
| 12
| 7
| 5
| 0
| 14
| 0.331
| 4
| PBKS
| 12
| 6
| 5
| 1
| 13
| 0.355
| 5
| RR
| 11
| 6
| 5
| 0
| 12
| 0.082
| 6
| CSK
| 12
| 6
| 6
| 0
| 12
| 0.027
| 7
| DC
| 12
| 5
| 7
| 0
| 10
| -0.993
| 8
| KKR
| 11
| 4
| 6
| 1
| 9
| -0.198
| 9
| MI (E)
| 12
| 4
| 8
| 0
| 8
| -0.504
| 10
| LSG (E)
| 12
| 4
| 8
| 0
| 8
| -0.701
IPL 2026: Orange Cap leaderboard
SRH batter Heinrich Klaasen (508 runs) is leading the Orange Cap leaderboard of IPL 2026, while GT’s Sai Sudharsan, with 501 runs, is in second spot.
RCB’s Virat Kohli, after his brilliant ton against KKR, has moved up to third spot with 484 runs in 12 matches, while SRH’s Abhishek Sharma is in fourth position with 481 runs to his name.
Despite DC’s lacklustre run this season, their opener KL Rahul is fifth in the list with 477 runs to his name.
| IPL 2026 Orange Cap standings
| Player
| Matches
| Inns
| Runs
| Avg
| SR
| 4s
| 6s
| Heinrich Klaasen
| 12
| 12
| 508
| 50.8
| 153.94
| 38
| 23
| Sai Sudharsan
| 12
| 12
| 501
| 41.75
| 155.11
| 49
| 22
| Virat Kohli
| 12
| 12
| 484
| 53.78
| 165.75
| 53
| 18
| Abhishek Sharma
| 12
| 12
| 481
| 43.73
| 209.13
| 43
| 37
| KL Rahul
| 12
| 12
| 477
| 43.36
| 177.99
| 50
| 24
IPL 2026: Purple Cap leaderboard
RCB’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar is leading the Purple Cap leaderboard with 22 wickets from 12 matches, while GT’s Kagiso Rabada, with 21 wickets from 12 matches, is in second spot.
CSK’s Anshul Kamboj is third on the list with 19 wickets, while LSG’s Prince Yadav and GT’s Rashid Khan are fourth and fifth with 16 wickets each.
| IPL 2026 purple cap standings
| Player
| Matches
| Overs
| Balls
| Wickets
| Average
| Runs Conceded
| 4-Fers
| 5-Fers
| Bhuvneshwar Kumar
| 12
| 47
| 282
| 22
| 16.14
| 355
| 1
| 0
| Kagiso Rabada
| 13
| 49
| 294
| 21
| 21.48
| 451
| 0
| 0
| Anshul Kamboj
| 12
| 42.2
| 254
| 19
| 22.53
| 428
| 0
| 0
| Prince Yadav
| 12
| 45
| 270
| 16
| 24
| 384
| 0
| 0
| Rashid Khan
| 13
| 42.5
| 257
| 16
| 22.5
| 360
| 1
| 0