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IPL 2026 points table: PBKS, KKR, GT rankings; Orange, Purple Cap holders

Kolkata on the other hand have a do-or-die situation for them as they are still on 9 points on the table with a defeat on the night making it nearly impossible for them to fetch a top four spot.

IPL 2026 points table
IPL 2026 points table
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 16 2026 | 10:40 PM IST
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Gujarat Titans will be looking to become the first team to qualify for the IPL 2026 playoffs tonight as they take on the Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens tonight. Gujarat can take their tally to 18 points with a win which will take them to the top sot and confirm their playoff berth as well.
 
Kolkata on the other hand have a do-or-die situation for them as they are still on 9 points on the table with a defeat on the night making it nearly impossible for them to fetch a top four spot this year.
 
As per the updated standings, defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) hold the top spot with 16 points in 12 matches and a healthy net run rate of +1.053. Gujarat Titans (GT) are in second spot with a similar 16 points but an inferior net run rate to RCB.
 
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are in third place with 14 points, while Punjab Kings (PBKS) are fourth with 13 points.
 
Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are fifth and sixth with 12 points each in 11 matches, while Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are seventh and eighth with 10 and nine points, respectively.
 
Mumbai Indians (MI) are second-last with eight points, while Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), with eight points, are at the bottom of the points table despite the win over CSK. 
 
IPL 2026 points table
Position Team P W L NR Pts NRR
1 RCB 12 8 4 0 16 1.053
2 GT 12 8 4 0 16 0.551
3 SRH 12 7 5 0 14 0.331
4 PBKS 12 6 5 1 13 0.355
5 RR 11 6 5 0 12 0.082
6 CSK 12 6 6 0 12 0.027
7 DC 12 5 7 0 10 -0.993
8 KKR 11 4 6 1 9 -0.198
9 MI (E) 12 4 8 0 8 -0.504
10 LSG (E) 12 4 8 0 8 -0.701
 
IPL 2026: Orange Cap leaderboard
 
SRH batter Heinrich Klaasen (508 runs) is leading the Orange Cap leaderboard of IPL 2026, while GT’s Sai Sudharsan, with 501 runs, is in second spot.
 
RCB’s Virat Kohli, after his brilliant ton against KKR, has moved up to third spot with 484 runs in 12 matches, while SRH’s Abhishek Sharma is in fourth position with 481 runs to his name.
 
Despite DC’s lacklustre run this season, their opener KL Rahul is fifth in the list with 477 runs to his name. 
IPL 2026 Orange Cap standings
Player Matches Inns Runs Avg SR 4s 6s
Heinrich Klaasen 12 12 508 50.8 153.94 38 23
Sai Sudharsan 12 12 501 41.75 155.11 49 22
Virat Kohli 12 12 484 53.78 165.75 53 18
Abhishek Sharma 12 12 481 43.73 209.13 43 37
KL Rahul 12 12 477 43.36 177.99 50 24
 
IPL 2026: Purple Cap leaderboard
 
RCB’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar is leading the Purple Cap leaderboard with 22 wickets from 12 matches, while GT’s Kagiso Rabada, with 21 wickets from 12 matches, is in second spot.
 
CSK’s Anshul Kamboj is third on the list with 19 wickets, while LSG’s Prince Yadav and GT’s Rashid Khan are fourth and fifth with 16 wickets each. 
IPL 2026 purple cap standings
Player Matches Overs Balls Wickets Average Runs Conceded 4-Fers 5-Fers
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 12 47 282 22 16.14 355 1 0
Kagiso Rabada 13 49 294 21 21.48 451 0 0
Anshul Kamboj 12 42.2 254 19 22.53 428 0 0
Prince Yadav 12 45 270 16 24 384 0 0
Rashid Khan 13 42.5 257 16 22.5 360 1 0
 
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Topics :Indian Premier LeagueGujarat TitansKolkata Knight RidersChennai Super KingsLucknow Super Giants

First Published: May 16 2026 | 10:39 PM IST

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