IPL 2026 points table: Rankings of all 10 teams; top 10 batters and bowlers

On the double-header Saturday today, defending champions RCB have the chance to replace PBKS at the top of the IPL 2026 points table with 10 points to their name if they can defend the 176-run target they set against DC in Match 26 of the season at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

In the second match of the day, SRH will have the chance to get into the top four in the points table with six points to their name if they manage to beat CSK in Match 27 of the season at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. On the other hand, if CSK manage to edge past SRH and secure their third straight win of the season, they will also reach six points and move to joint fourth position with GT in the points table. However, to replace GT in the top four, they will need a big win, as GT’s net run rate is better than CSK.

Currently, last year’s runners-up Punjab Kings (PBKS) are leading the points table with 9 points from 5 matches, followed by defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), both with 8 points each.

IPL 2026 Match 27, SRH vs CSK: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING Gujarat Titans (GT) are the fourth and final team in the top four with 6 points in 5 matches. There is a four-way tie from number five to eight between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Delhi Capitals (DC), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), all with 4 points each.

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI), with just one win in five matches, are in the ninth spot, while three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), with just one point through a washout match, are at the bottom of the table.

IPL 2026 updated points table:

Rank Team M W L NR P NRR 1 Punjab Kings 5 4 0 1 9 +1.067 2 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 5 4 1 0 8 +1.503 3 Rajasthan Royals 5 4 1 0 8 +0.889 4 Gujarat Titans 5 3 2 0 6 +0.018 5 Sunrisers Hyderabad 5 2 3 0 4 +0.576 6 Delhi Capitals 4 2 2 0 4 +0.322 7 Lucknow Super Giants 5 2 3 0 4 -0.804 8 Chennai Super Kings 5 2 3 0 4 -0.846 9 Mumbai Indians 5 1 4 0 2 -1.076 10 Kolkata Knight Riders 6 0 5 1 1 -1.149

IPL 2026: Orange Cap leaderboard

The highest run-scorer list in IPL 2026 is currently led by GT skipper Shubman Gill (251 runs). He is followed by RCB’s Virat Kohli (247 runs), SRH’s Heinrich Klaasen (224 runs) and RCB skipper Rajat Patidar (222 runs).

IPL 2026 top run-scorers:

Player Team Mat Inns Runs HS 100 50 Shubman Gill GT 4 4 251 86 0 3 Virat Kohli RCB 6* 6 247 69* 0 2 Heinrich Klaasen SRH 5 5 224 62 0 2 Rajat Patidar RCB 6* 5 222 63 0 2 Ishan Kishan SRH 5 5 213 91 0 2 Prabhsimran Singh PBKS 5 4 211 80* 0 2 Shreyas Iyer PBKS 5 4 203 69* 0 3 Jos Buttler GT 5 5 201 60 0 2 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi RR 5 5 200 78 0 2 Angkrish Raghuvanshi KKR 6 6 190 52 0 2

IPL 2026: Purple Cap leaderboard

Last year’s Purple Cap winner, Prasidh Krishna, is once again leading the Purple Cap leaderboard in IPL 2026 with 11 wickets from five matches. He is followed closely by RCB's Bhuvneshwar Kumar and CSK’s Anshul Kamboj, with 10 wickets each in the same number of matches.

LSG’s Prince Yadav and RR’s Ravi Bishnoi are next on the list with nine wickets each.

IPL 2026 top wicket-takers:

Player Team Mat Inns Wkts BBI Ave 4W 5W Prasidh Krishna GT 5 5 11 4/28 16.72 1 0 Bhuvneshwar Kumar RCB 6 6 10 3/27 24.85 0 0 Anshul Kamboj CSK 5 5 10 3/35 18.9 0 0 Prince Yadav LSG 5 5 9 3/32 18.22 0 0 Ravi Bishnoi RR 5 5 9 4/41 16.55 1 0 Jofra Archer RR 5 5 7 2/19 20.57 0 0 Krunal Pandya RCB 6* 5 7 2/30 22.28 0 0 Kagiso Rabada LSG 5 5 7 3/29 27.28 0 0 Vaibhav Arora KKR 6 5 7 2/38 32.42 0 0 Rashid Khan GT 5 5 6 3/17 25.66 0 0

Check IPL 2026 latest news and statistical video highlights of the day here Check IPL 2026 full schedule here Check IPL 2026 points table here