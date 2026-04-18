IPL 2026 points table: Rankings of all 10 teams; top 10 batters and bowlers

On the double-header Saturday today, defending champions RCB have the chance to replace PBKS at the top of the IPL 2026 points table with 10 points to their name if they can defend the 176-run target they set against DC in Match 26 of the season at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
In the second match of the day, SRH will have the chance to get into the top four in the points table with six points to their name if they manage to beat CSK in Match 27 of the season at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
On the other hand, if CSK manage to edge past SRH and secure their third straight win of the season, they will also reach six points and move to joint fourth position with GT in the points table. However, to replace GT in the top four, they will need a big win, as GT’s net run rate is better than CSK.
Currently, last year’s runners-up Punjab Kings (PBKS) are leading the points table with 9 points from 5 matches, followed by defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), both with 8 points each.
Gujarat Titans (GT) are the fourth and final team in the top four with 6 points in 5 matches. There is a four-way tie from number five to eight between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Delhi Capitals (DC), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), all with 4 points each. IPL 2026 Match 27, SRH vs CSK: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING
Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI), with just one win in five matches, are in the ninth spot, while three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), with just one point through a washout match, are at the bottom of the table.
IPL 2026 updated points table:
Rank
Team
M
W
L
NR
P
NRR
1
Punjab Kings
5
4
0
1
9
+1.067
2
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
5
4
1
0
8
+1.503
3
Rajasthan Royals
5
4
1
0
8
+0.889
4
Gujarat Titans
5
3
2
0
6
+0.018
5
Sunrisers Hyderabad
5
2
3
0
4
+0.576
6
Delhi Capitals
4
2
2
0
4
+0.322
7
Lucknow Super Giants
5
2
3
0
4
-0.804
8
Chennai Super Kings
5
2
3
0
4
-0.846
9
Mumbai Indians
5
1
4
0
2
-1.076
10
Kolkata Knight Riders
6
0
5
1
1
-1.149
IPL 2026: Orange Cap leaderboard
The highest run-scorer list in IPL 2026 is currently led by GT skipper Shubman Gill (251 runs). He is followed by RCB’s Virat Kohli (247 runs), SRH’s Heinrich Klaasen (224 runs) and RCB skipper Rajat Patidar (222 runs).
IPL 2026 top run-scorers:
Player
Team
Mat
Inns
Runs
HS
100
50
Shubman Gill
GT
4
4
251
86
0
3
Virat Kohli
RCB
6*
6
247
69*
0
2
Heinrich Klaasen
SRH
5
5
224
62
0
2
Rajat Patidar
RCB
6*
5
222
63
0
2
Ishan Kishan
SRH
5
5
213
91
0
2
Prabhsimran Singh
PBKS
5
4
211
80*
0
2
Shreyas Iyer
PBKS
5
4
203
69*
0
3
Jos Buttler
GT
5
5
201
60
0
2
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
RR
5
5
200
78
0
2
Angkrish Raghuvanshi
KKR
6
6
190
52
0
2
IPL 2026: Purple Cap leaderboard
Last year’s Purple Cap winner, Prasidh Krishna, is once again leading the Purple Cap leaderboard in IPL 2026 with 11 wickets from five matches. He is followed closely by RCB's Bhuvneshwar Kumar and CSK’s Anshul Kamboj, with 10 wickets each in the same number of matches.
LSG’s Prince Yadav and RR’s Ravi Bishnoi are next on the list with nine wickets each.