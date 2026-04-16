IPL 2026 points table: Rankings of RCB, MI, KKR, CSK, LSG, RR, DC, PBKS, GT
With a quarter of the league stage now completed, the playoff race is beginning to take early shape.
With a quarter of the league stage now completed, the playoff race is beginning to take early shape.
|IPL 2026 points table
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|1
|PBKS
|5
|4
|0
|1
|9
|0.72
|2
|RCB
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|1.503
|3
|RR
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|0.889
|4
|SRH
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|0.576
|5
|DC
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|0.322
|6
|GT
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|-0.029
|7
|LSG
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|-0.804
|8
|CSK
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|-0.846
|9
|MI
|5
|1
|4
|0
|2
|-0.772
|10
|KKR
|5
|0
|4
|1
|1
|-1.383
|IPL 2026 orange cap standings
|Player
|Matches
|Inns
|Runs
|Avg
|SR
|4s
|6s
|Virat Kohli
|5
|5
|228
|57
|158.33
|25
|8
|Heinrich Klaasen
|5
|5
|224
|44.8
|142.68
|13
|8
|Rajat Patidar
|5
|5
|222
|55.5
|213.46
|12
|21
|Ishan Kishan
|5
|5
|213
|42.6
|190.18
|22
|12
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
|5
|5
|200
|40
|263.16
|18
|18
|Sanju Samson
|5
|5
|185
|46.25
|172.9
|21
|8
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|5
|5
|184
|61.33
|157.26
|19
|10
|Angkrish Raghuvanshi
|5
|5
|182
|45.5
|155.56
|20
|7
|IPL 2026 purple cap standings
|Player
|Matches
|Overs
|Balls
|Wkts
|Avg
|Runs
|4-Fers
|5-Fers
|Prasidh Krishna
|4
|16
|96
|10
|15.2
|152
|1
|0
|Anshul Kamboj
|5
|18.4
|112
|10
|18.9
|189
|0
|0
|Prince Yadav
|5
|18
|108
|9
|18.22
|164
|0
|0
|Ravi Bishnoi
|5
|16
|96
|9
|16.56
|149
|1
|0
|Jofra Archer
|5
|17
|102
|7
|20.57
|144
|0
|0
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|5
|20
|120
|7
|24.86
|174
|0
|0
|Krunal Pandya
|5
|17
|102
|7
|22.29
|156
|0
|0
|Jacob Duffy
|3
|12
|72
|6
|23
|138
|0
|0
|Vaibhav Arora
|5
|16
|96
|6
|32
|192
|0
|0
|Rasikh Salam Dar
|2
|6.5
|41
|5
|9.4
|47
|1
|0
First Published: Apr 16 2026 | 10:30 PM IST