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IPL 2026 points table: Rankings of RCB, MI, KKR, CSK, LSG, RR, DC, PBKS, GT

With a quarter of the league stage now completed, the playoff race is beginning to take early shape.

IPL 2026 updated points table
IPL 2026 updated points table
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2026 | 11:00 PM IST
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Punjab Kings have climbed to the top of the IPL 2026 points table after a 7-wicket win against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium, moving up from third place with a total of 9 points.
 
With the league stage now entering its decisive phase, the standings have started to take clearer shape, although the race for playoff spots remains tightly packed.
 
RCB and RR are closely placed on 2nd and 3rd with 8 points each on the table. The mid-table battle remains extremely congested, with Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants, and Chennai Super Kings all tied on 4 points, ensuring a tight contest for the remaining qualification spots.
 
At the lower end, Mumbai Indians continue to struggle for consistency and remain in ninth place with only 2 points, while Kolkata Knight Riders are at the bottom of the table with just a single point after a difficult campaign so far.
 
 
IPL 2026 points table
Pos Team P W L NR Pts NRR
1 PBKS 5 4 0 1 9 0.72
2 RCB 5 4 1 0 8 1.503
3 RR 5 4 1 0 8 0.889
4 SRH 5 2 3 0 4 0.576
5 DC 4 2 2 0 4 0.322
6 GT 4 2 2 0 4 -0.029
7 LSG 5 2 3 0 4 -0.804
8 CSK 5 2 3 0 4 -0.846
9 MI 5 1 4 0 2 -0.772
10 KKR 5 0 4 1 1 -1.383
   
IPL 2026 orange cap leaderboard 
In the top-scorer race of the season, RCB's Virat Kohli is now leading the chart with 228 runs in five matches, followed by SRH's Heinrich Klaasen on 224 runs. RCB skipper Rajat Patidar (222 runs) is now at 3rd spot with the SRH skipper Ishan Kishan now on 4th with 213 runs. RR’s young prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi (200 runs) completes the top 5 standings. 
IPL 2026 orange cap standings
Player Matches Inns Runs Avg SR 4s 6s
Virat Kohli 5 5 228 57 158.33 25 8
Heinrich Klaasen 5 5 224 44.8 142.68 13 8
Rajat Patidar 5 5 222 55.5 213.46 12 21
Ishan Kishan 5 5 213 42.6 190.18 22 12
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 5 5 200 40 263.16 18 18
Sanju Samson 5 5 185 46.25 172.9 21 8
Yashasvi Jaiswal 5 5 184 61.33 157.26 19 10
Angkrish Raghuvanshi 5 5 182 45.5 155.56 20 7
     
IPL 2026 purple cap leaderboard 
In the top wicket-takers’ race of the season, GT’s Prasidh Krishna is now leading the chart with 10 wickets to his name, following his four-fer vs LSG on Sunday. He is followed by CSK's Anshul Kamboj (10 wickets in 5 matches) with LSG's Prince Yadav coming in at 3rd with 9 wickets in 5 games. RR’s Ravi Bishnoi is also on nine with Jofra Archer coming in at number 5 with 7 wickets. 
IPL 2026 purple cap standings
Player Matches Overs Balls Wkts Avg Runs 4-Fers 5-Fers
Prasidh Krishna 4 16 96 10 15.2 152 1 0
Anshul Kamboj 5 18.4 112 10 18.9 189 0 0
Prince Yadav 5 18 108 9 18.22 164 0 0
Ravi Bishnoi 5 16 96 9 16.56 149 1 0
Jofra Archer 5 17 102 7 20.57 144 0 0
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 5 20 120 7 24.86 174 0 0
Krunal Pandya 5 17 102 7 22.29 156 0 0
Jacob Duffy 3 12 72 6 23 138 0 0
Vaibhav Arora 5 16 96 6 32 192 0 0
Rasikh Salam Dar 2 6.5 41 5 9.4 47 1 0
   
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First Published: Apr 16 2026 | 10:30 PM IST

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