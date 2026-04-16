IPL 2026 points table: Rankings of RCB, MI, KKR, CSK, LSG, RR, DC, PBKS, GT

Punjab Kings have climbed to the top of the IPL 2026 points table after a 7-wicket win against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium, moving up from third place with a total of 9 points.

With the league stage now entering its decisive phase, the standings have started to take clearer shape, although the race for playoff spots remains tightly packed.

RCB and RR are closely placed on 2nd and 3rd with 8 points each on the table. The mid-table battle remains extremely congested, with Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants, and Chennai Super Kings all tied on 4 points, ensuring a tight contest for the remaining qualification spots.