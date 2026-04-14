IPL 2026 points table: RCB, CSK, KKR, LSG rankings; top batters and bowlers
SRH's Heinrich Klaasen is currently leading the orange cap leaderboard, while GT's Prasidh Krishna holds the lead in the purple cap leaderboard
SRH's Heinrich Klaasen is currently leading the orange cap leaderboard, while GT's Prasidh Krishna holds the lead in the purple cap leaderboard
|Rank
|Team
|Matches
|Wins
|Losses
|No Result
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Rajasthan Royals
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|0.889
|2
|Punjab Kings
|4
|3
|0
|1
|7
|0.72
|3
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|1.148
|4
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|0.576
|5
|Delhi Capitals
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|0.322
|6
|Gujarat Titans
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|-0.029
|7
|Lucknow Super Giants
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|-0.427
|8
|Mumbai Indians
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|-0.772
|9
|Chennai Super Kings
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|-1.532
|10
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|4
|0
|3
|1
|1
|-1.315
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Innings
|Runs
|Highest Score
|100s
|50s
|H Klaasen
|SRH
|5
|5
|224
|62
|0
|2
|Ishan Kishan
|SRH
|5
|5
|213
|91
|0
|2
|V Sooryavanshi
|RR
|5
|5
|200
|78
|0
|2
|RM Patidar
|RCB
|4
|4
|195
|63
|0
|2
|YBK Jaiswal
|RR
|5
|5
|184
|77*
|0
|2
|V Kohli
|RCB
|4
|4
|179
|69*
|0
|2
|DC Jurel
|RR
|5
|5
|176
|81*
|0
|2
|JC Buttler
|GT
|4
|4
|176
|60
|0
|2
|Sameer Rizvi
|DC
|4
|4
|166
|90
|0
|2
|Shubman Gill
|GT
|3
|3
|165
|70
|0
|2
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Innings
|Wickets
|BBI
|Average
|4W
|5W
|M Prasidh Krishna
|GT
|4
|4
|10
|4/28
|15.2
|1
|0
|Ravi Bishnoi
|RR
|5
|5
|9
|4/41
|16.55
|1
|0
|A Kamboj
|CSK
|4
|4
|8
|3/35
|19.62
|0
|0
|Jofra Archer
|RR
|5
|5
|7
|2/19
|20.57
|0
|0
|Prince Yadav
|LSG
|4
|4
|6
|2/20
|22
|0
|0
|JA Duffy
|RCB
|3
|3
|6
|3/22
|23
|0
|0
|Rashid Khan
|GT
|4
|4
|5
|3/17
|22
|0
|0
|Lungi Ngidi
|DC
|4
|4
|5
|3/27
|25.2
|0
|0
|HS Dubey
|SRH
|5
|5
|5
|2/18
|26
|0
|0
|Nandre Burger
|RR
|5
|5
|5
|2/21
|27.8
|0
|0
Check IPL 2026 latest news and statistical video highlights of the day here Check IPL 2026 full schedule here Check IPL 2026 points table here
First Published: Apr 14 2026 | 7:30 PM IST