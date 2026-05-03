IPL 2026 points table: SRH, KKR, GT, PBKS rankings; top batters and bowlers
SRH could take their tally to 14 points showing how a good run of games can turn the tide for you. A win for KKR would take their tally to 7 points, as they hope for a playoff spot this year.Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
The Sunday double header in IPL 2026 presents another chance for teams to strengthen their playoff tonight on the night. While high flying Sunrisers Hyderabad look to make it 6 wins on the trot to jump to the top of the table today when they face KKR at home, the visitors are also on a hattrick of wins now.
SRH could take their tally to 14 points showing how a good run of games can turn the tide for you. A win for KKR would take their tally to 7 points, as they must win all their remaining games in hope of a top 4 spot.
The second match of the day will see table toppers Punjab take on Gujarat. While PBKS sit at the top of the table for now at 13 points, they too have a chance to remain on top when the day ends as they take on Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad tonight.
GT (5th spot) could stop Punjab and cut the gap at the top to potentially 2 points by taking their tally to 12 points with a win at home tonight. The top 4 at the moment are separated by just a point with all 3 - SRH, RCB and RR at 12 points at the moment.
They are followed by GT at 5th while CSK and DC are tied at 8 points at 6th and 7th respectively. The bottom three sides - KKR, MI and LSG are also separated by a single point with KKR at 5 points followed by MI and LSG with 4 points each respectively. IPL 2026 points table
| IPL 2026 points table
| Rank
| Team
| P
| W
| L
| NR
| Pts
| NRR
| 1
| PBKS
| 8
| 6
| 1
| 1
| 13
| 1.043
| 2
| RCB
| 9
| 6
| 3
| 0
| 12
| 1.42
| 3
| SRH
| 9
| 6
| 3
| 0
| 12
| 0.832
| 4
| RR
| 10
| 6
| 4
| 0
| 12
| 0.51
| 5
| GT
| 9
| 5
| 4
| 0
| 10
| -0.192
| 6
| CSK
| 9
| 4
| 5
| 0
| 8
| 0.005
| 7
| DC
| 9
| 4
| 5
| 0
| 8
| -0.895
| 8
| KKR
| 8
| 2
| 5
| 1
| 5
| -0.751
| 9
| MI
| 9
| 2
| 7
| 0
| 4
| -0.803
| 10
| LSG
| 8
| 2
| 6
| 0
| 4
| -1.106
IPL 2026: Orange Cap leaderboard
SRH's Abhishek Sharma continued his fine form this season and is back on top with 440 runs in 10 innings. His DC opener KL Rahul (433 runs) and Heinrich Klaasen (425 runs in 10 inns) are at second and third spot respectively.
| IPL 2026 Orange Cap Standings
| Player
| Matches
| Inns
| Runs
| Avg
| SR
| 4s
| 6s
| Abhishek Sharma
| 10
| 10
| 440
| 48.89
| 206.57
| 41
| 32
| KL Rahul
| 9
| 9
| 433
| 54.12
| 185.84
| 42
| 24
| Heinrich Klaasen
| 10
| 10
| 425
| 53.12
| 156.83
| 33
| 19
| Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
| 10
| 10
| 404
| 40.4
| 237.65
| 35
| 37
| Virat Kohli
| 9
| 9
| 379
| 54.14
| 165.5
| 42
| 15
IPL 2026: Purple Cap leaderboard
The race for the purple cap is heating up with the top 4 bowlers all close in terms of wickets taken at the moment. RCB's Bhuvneshwar Kumar has taken over the lead in the chart with 17 wickets in 9 matches. He is followed by CSK's Anshul Kamboj at 17 wickets after which RR's Jofra Archer and SRH's Eshan Malinga who are on 15 wickets each.
| IPL 2026 purple cap standings
| Player
| Matches
| Overs
| Balls
| Wkts
| Avg
| Runs
| 4-FERS
| 5-Fers
| Bhuvneshwar Kumar
| 9
| 35
| 210
| 17
| 15.53
| 264
| 0
| 0
| Anshul Kamboj
| 9
| 31.4
| 190
| 17
| 15.82
| 269
| 0
| 0
| Jofra Archer
| 10
| 37
| 222
| 15
| 21.27
| 319
| 0
| 0
| Eshan Malinga
| 10
| 31
| 186
| 15
| 18.93
| 284
| 1
| 0
| Kagiso Rabada
| 9
| 35
| 210
| 14
| 24.14
| 338
| 0
|