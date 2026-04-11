IPL 2026: Priyansh Arya slams 16-ball fifty vs SRH; second fastest for PBKS
KL Rahul, with his 14-ball half-century back in 2018, is ahead of Priyansh in the list
KL Rahul, with his 14-ball half-century back in 2018, is ahead of Priyansh in the list
|Player
|Balls
|Match
|Venue
|Date
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|13
|RR vs KKR
|Kolkata
|11 May 2023
|KL Rahul
|14
|KXIP vs DC
|Mohali
|08 Apr 2018
|PJ Cummins
|14
|KKR vs MI
|Pune
|06 Apr 2022
|Romario Shepherd
|14
|RCB vs CSK
|Bengaluru
|03 May 2025
|YK Pathan
|15
|KKR vs SRH
|Kolkata
|24 May 2014
|SP Narine
|15
|KKR vs RCB
|Bangalore
|07 May 2017
|Nicholas Pooran
|15
|LSG vs RCB
|Bengaluru
|10 Apr 2023
|Jake Fraser-McGurk
|15
|DC vs SRH
|Delhi
|20 Apr 2024
|Jake Fraser-McGurk
|15
|DC vs MI
|Delhi
|27 Apr 2024
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
|15
|RR vs CSK
|Guwahati
|30 Mar 2026
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
|15
|RR vs RCB
|Guwahati
|10 Apr 2026
|SK Raina
|16
|CSK vs KXIP
|Mumbai
|30 May 2014
|Ishan Kishan
|16
|MI vs SRH
|Abu Dhabi
|08 Oct 2021
|Abhishek Sharma
|16
|SRH vs MI
|Hyderabad
|27 Mar 2024
|Travis Head
|16
|SRH vs DC
|Delhi
|20 Apr 2024
|Travis Head
|16
|SRH vs LSG
|Hyderabad
|08 May 2024
|Priyansh Arya
|16
|PBKS vs SRH
|Mullanpur
|11-Apr-26
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First Published: Apr 11 2026 | 6:22 PM IST