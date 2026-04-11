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IPL 2026: Priyansh Arya slams 16-ball fifty vs SRH; second fastest for PBKS

KL Rahul, with his 14-ball half-century back in 2018, is ahead of Priyansh in the list

Priyansh Arya (Pic Credit: Criemas for IPL)
Priyansh Arya (Pic Credit: Criemas for IPL)
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2026 | 6:22 PM IST
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Punjab Kings’ (PBKS) young opener Priyansh Arya continued his brilliant form with the bat in Match 17 of IPL 2026 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, as the southpaw slammed a brilliant 16-ball half-century, the second-fastest for PBKS in the tournament.
 
Priyansh broke the record of Nicholas Pooran, who scored a 17-ball fifty for the Chandigarh-based franchise back in 2020. Only KL Rahul, with his 14-ball half-century back in 2018, is ahead of Priyansh in the list.
 
Priyansh, who opened the innings for PBKS in the big 220 chase, scored a fiery 57 runs off just 20 balls and added a 99-run stand for the first wicket with Prabhsimran Singh to put PBKS well on their way for a big chase.  IPL 2026 Match 17, PBKS vs SRH: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING

Joint fourth fastest

While Priyansh’s 16-ball fifty was the second-fastest for his franchise, it is also the joint fourth-fastest overall in the tournament, alongside Suresh Raina, Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head (twice). Yashasvi Jaiswal, with a 13-ball fifty, is at the top of the list.
 
Fastest half-centuries (by balls) in IPL:
 
Player Balls Match Venue Date
Yashasvi Jaiswal 13 RR vs KKR Kolkata 11 May 2023
KL Rahul 14 KXIP vs DC Mohali 08 Apr 2018
PJ Cummins 14 KKR vs MI Pune 06 Apr 2022
Romario Shepherd 14 RCB vs CSK Bengaluru 03 May 2025
YK Pathan 15 KKR vs SRH Kolkata 24 May 2014
SP Narine 15 KKR vs RCB Bangalore 07 May 2017
Nicholas Pooran 15 LSG vs RCB Bengaluru 10 Apr 2023
Jake Fraser-McGurk 15 DC vs SRH Delhi 20 Apr 2024
Jake Fraser-McGurk 15 DC vs MI Delhi 27 Apr 2024
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 15 RR vs CSK Guwahati 30 Mar 2026
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 15 RR vs RCB Guwahati 10 Apr 2026
SK Raina 16 CSK vs KXIP Mumbai 30 May 2014
Ishan Kishan 16 MI vs SRH Abu Dhabi 08 Oct 2021
Abhishek Sharma 16 SRH vs MI Hyderabad 27 Mar 2024
Travis Head 16 SRH vs DC Delhi 20 Apr 2024
Travis Head 16 SRH vs LSG Hyderabad 08 May 2024
Priyansh Arya 16 PBKS vs SRH Mullanpur 11-Apr-26
 

Check IPL 2026 latest news and statistical video highlights of the day here Check IPL 2026 full schedule here Check IPL 2026 points table here 

 

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Topics :Indian Premier LeaguePunjab KingsSunrisers HyderabadCricket News

First Published: Apr 11 2026 | 6:22 PM IST

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