IPL 2026 prize money: How much money does the winner and runner-up win?

The Indian Premier League 2026 came to a spectacular conclusion on Sunday as defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated Gujarat Titans (GT) in a blockbuster final to successfully retain their title. With the victory, RCB secured their second IPL crown and became the fourth-most successful franchise in tournament history, behind Chennai Super Kings (five titles), Mumbai Indians (five titles) and Kolkata Knight Riders (three titles). Apart from lifting the trophy and further cementing their place in IPL history, RCB also walked away with a significant prize purse following their triumph.

IPL 2026 Winner's Prize Money

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has allocated a total prize pool exceeding ₹46.5 crore for the 2026 season.

RCB after winning the IPL 2026 final received ₹20 crore as championship prize money, continuing the reward structure seen in recent editions of the tournament. Runner-Up Reward GT despite finishing second will not leave empty-handed, as they walked away with ₹13 crore, ensuring a substantial financial return despite falling short in the title decider. Prize Money for Playoff Teams The two teams eliminated before the final are also rewarded for their performances during the season. Third Place (Rajasthan Royals): ₹7 crore Fourth Place (Sunrisers Hyderabad): ₹6.5 crore ALSO READ: 2008 to 2026: Check full list of IPL winners, runners-up and their captains These payouts acknowledge the efforts of teams that reach the business end of the competition.

How IPL Prize Money Has Grown Over the Years The IPL's prize structure has increased significantly since the tournament began in 2008. In the inaugural editions, the champions received only ₹4.8 crore. Over the years, growing revenues from sponsorships, media rights and commercial partnerships have resulted in a substantial increase, with the winner's purse now standing at ₹20 crore. The only major reduction came during the COVID-19-affected 2020 season when the prize pool was temporarily scaled back. What Happens to Teams Outside the Top Four? Franchises finishing between fifth and tenth place do not receive any official prize money from the league. However, teams continue to generate earnings through sponsorship deals, ticket sales, merchandise, and their share of broadcasting revenues.

How Is the Prize Money Distributed? Under IPL regulations, prize money is shared between players and franchise owners. Typically, 50% goes to the players and support staff and the other 50% goes to the franchise. This structure ensures that both on-field performers and team management benefit from a successful campaign. Individual Awards Carry additional benefits Apart from team prize money, players also compete for several individual honours throughout the tournament. Awards such as the Orange Cap, Purple Cap, Most Valuable Player, and other special recognitions come with separate cash rewards. Combined, these individual prizes can amount to nearly ₹1 crore for top performers.