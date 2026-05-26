RCB vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: RCB take on GT for final's spot; toss at 7 PM

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 will have its first finalist today as defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Qualifier 1 match of the season at Dharamsala’s Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium today.

The winner of the RCB vs GT game will book their place in the final directly, while the losing side will travel to Mullanpur for a second chance when they take on the winner of the Eliminator match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Friday.

RCB banking on experience and batting depth

Defending champions RCB have built their campaign on aggressive batting and improved bowling discipline under Rajat Patidar. Virat Kohli continues to anchor the top order, while Phil Salt’s return adds much-needed explosiveness. Their middle order, featuring Tim David, Jitesh Sharma and Krunal Pandya, gives them strong finishing options.

With the ball, Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have been key in breaking partnerships early. Having already won in Dharamsala recently, RCB will hope familiarity with the conditions works in their favour.

GT’s bowling machine faces toughest test

Gujarat Titans have looked one of the most balanced teams this season, with Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler providing consistency at the top.

However, their biggest strength remains the bowling attack. Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada and Prasidh Krishna have consistently delivered with the new ball, while Rashid Khan and Sai Kishore have controlled the middle overs brilliantly.

The battle between Kohli and GT’s pace attack, along with Rashid’s duel against RCB’s middle order, could decide who books the first place in the final.

IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: RCB vs GT playing 11

Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11 (probable): Virat Kohli, Venkatesh Iyer / Phil Salt, Rajat Patidar (C), Krunal Pandya, Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam

Impact Player: Tim David, Kanishk Chouhan, Swapnil Singh, Abhinandan Singh, Jordan Cox

Gujarat Titans playing 11 (probable): Shubman Gill (capt), B Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (WK), Jason Holder, Washington Sundar, Nishant Sindhu, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

Impact Player: Rahul Tewatia

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: LIVE TOSS

The toss for the IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 match between RCB skipper Rajat Patidar and GT skipper Shubman Gill will take place at 7 PM IST.

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: LIVE TELECAST

Star Sports Network will telecast all the IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 matches in India.

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: LIVE STREAMING

The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream all the IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 matches in India.

Check all the live updates of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Qualifier 1 match in IPL 2026 here