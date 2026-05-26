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RCB vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: RCB take on GT for final's spot; toss at 7 PM

IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 LIVE: The winner of the RCB vs GT game will book their place in the final directly, while the losing side will travel to Mullanpur for a second chance at final's spot

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 RCB vs GT live scorecard
IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 RCB vs GT live scorecard

3 min read Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 6:41 PM IST
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The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 will have its first finalist today as defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Qualifier 1 match of the season at Dharamsala’s Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium today.
 
The winner of the RCB vs GT game will book their place in the final directly, while the losing side will travel to Mullanpur for a second chance when they take on the winner of the Eliminator match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Friday.

RCB banking on experience and batting depth

Defending champions RCB have built their campaign on aggressive batting and improved bowling discipline under Rajat Patidar. Virat Kohli continues to anchor the top order, while Phil Salt’s return adds much-needed explosiveness. Their middle order, featuring Tim David, Jitesh Sharma and Krunal Pandya, gives them strong finishing options.
 
With the ball, Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have been key in breaking partnerships early. Having already won in Dharamsala recently, RCB will hope familiarity with the conditions works in their favour.

GT’s bowling machine faces toughest test

Gujarat Titans have looked one of the most balanced teams this season, with Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler providing consistency at the top.
 
However, their biggest strength remains the bowling attack. Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada and Prasidh Krishna have consistently delivered with the new ball, while Rashid Khan and Sai Kishore have controlled the middle overs brilliantly.
 
The battle between Kohli and GT’s pace attack, along with Rashid’s duel against RCB’s middle order, could decide who books the first place in the final.

IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: RCB vs GT playing 11

Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11 (probable): Virat Kohli, Venkatesh Iyer / Phil Salt, Rajat Patidar (C), Krunal Pandya, Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam
 
Impact Player: Tim David, Kanishk Chouhan, Swapnil Singh, Abhinandan Singh, Jordan Cox
 
Gujarat Titans playing 11 (probable): Shubman Gill (capt), B Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (WK), Jason Holder, Washington Sundar, Nishant Sindhu, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj
 
Impact Player: Rahul Tewatia

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: LIVE TOSS

The toss for the IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 match between RCB skipper Rajat Patidar and GT skipper Shubman Gill will take place at 7 PM IST.

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: LIVE TELECAST

Star Sports Network will telecast all the IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 matches in India.

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: LIVE STREAMING

The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream all the IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 matches in India.
 
Check all the live updates of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Qualifier 1 match in IPL 2026 here

6:41 PM

RCB vs GT Qualifier 1 LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Head-to-head

RCB vs GT head-to-head in IPL
  • Total matches played: 8
  • RCB won: 4
  • GT won: 4
  • No result: 0

6:30 PM

RCB vs GT Qualifier 1 LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Toss timing

The toss for the IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 match between RCB and GT will take place at 7 PM IST, i.e., 30 minutes from now. Stay tuned for all the updates.

6:20 PM

RCB vs GT Qualifier 1 LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Playoffs format

The IPL 2026 playoffs will feature Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Rajasthan Royals after they finished in the top four of the points table.

RCB and GT, who secured the top two spots with 18 points each, will face off in Qualifier 1, with the winner advancing directly to the final while the loser gets another chance in Qualifier 2.

Meanwhile, SRH and RR will clash in the Eliminator, where the losing side will be knocked out of the tournament. The winner of the Eliminator will then meet the loser of Qualifier 1 in Qualifier 2, with that winner booking the second spot in the IPL 2026 final.

6:10 PM

RCB vs GT Qualifier 1 LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: GT's season progression

Gujarat Titans had a strong IPL 2026 league campaign, finishing with 18 points from 14 matches and a healthy NRR of +0.695 to seal a top-two finish. GT began with back-to-back defeats against PBKS and RR but quickly recovered with crucial wins over DC, LSG, and KKR. A heavy 99-run loss to MI tested their momentum, followed by another defeat to RCB. However, GT bounced back impressively, beating CSK, RCB, and PBKS. Their best phase came in May with dominant wins over RR, SRH, and CSK. Despite a setback against KKR, GT finished strongly with nine wins in 14 matches to qualify confidently.

6:00 PM

RCB vs GT Qualifier 1 LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: RCB's season progression

Royal Challengers Bengaluru enjoyed a strong IPL 2026 campaign, finishing in the top two with 18 points from 14 matches. They started brightly with wins over SRH and CSK but suffered early setbacks against RR and DC. RCB recovered well, beating MI, LSG, GT, and DC to stay in contention. Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants handed them crucial defeats, testing their consistency. In May, RCB bounced back with important wins over MI, KKR, and PBKS to strengthen their playoff hopes. Though they ended the league stage with a heavy loss to SRH, nine wins in 14 games ensured qualification.

5:50 PM

RCB vs GT Qualifier 1 LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: GT probable playing 11

Gujarat Titans playing 11 (probable): Shubman Gill (capt), B Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (WK), Jason Holder, Washington Sundar, Nishant Sindhu, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj
 
Impact Player: Rahul Tewatia

5:40 PM

RCB vs GT Qualifier 1 LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: RCB probable playing 11

Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11 (probable): Virat Kohli, Venkatesh Iyer / Phil Salt, Rajat Patidar (C), Krunal Pandya, Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam
 
Impact Player: Tim David, Kanishk Chouhan, Swapnil Singh, Abhinandan Singh, Jordan Cox

5:31 PM

RCB vs GT Qualifier 1 LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Welcome to the live blog

Welcome to the live blog of IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT). The winner of today's game will qualify for the Sunday final, while the loser will have to face the winner of the Eliminator match on Friday in Qualifier 2. Which of these two teams will walk away with a win today? Stay tuned to find out.
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Topics :Indian Premier LeagueRoyal Challengers BangaloreGujarat TitansCricket News

First Published: May 26 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

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