IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 RCB vs GT: Pitch report, Dharamsala Stadium key stats

A place in the IPL 2026 final will be on the line when Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) face Gujarat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2026 today in Delhi. Two of the most balanced squads in the tournament are set for a high-pressure battle.

RCB will be encouraged by the timely return of Phil Salt, whose presence gives greater depth and aggression at the top. Virat Kohli has been central to their campaign, while Rajat Patidar, Venkatesh Iyer and Tim David have offered strong support through the middle order. Their fast-bowling unit of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood and Rasikh Salam has consistently delivered breakthroughs, though their spin attack has occasionally lacked control.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: RCB vs GT playing 11, batters vs bowlers match-ups Gujarat Titans have relied heavily on a dominant top order. Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler have carried much of the scoring burden, with Washington Sundar adding stability. Their bowling, however, has been their biggest strength, as Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada and Rashid Khan have repeatedly strangled opponents. With a direct final berth at stake, this promises to be a tightly fought contest. HPCA Stadium: Pitch report for RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 match The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala remains one of the most scenic venues in Indian cricket and has already produced plenty of entertainment during IPL 2026. The ground has hosted three matches this season so far, with both encounters turning into high-scoring affairs where teams comfortably crossed the 200-run mark.

Batters have enjoyed the true bounce and pace on offer, making stroke play easier throughout the innings. Interestingly, chasing sides have emerged victorious in both matches, indicating that conditions tend to improve further under lights. However, this fixture being scheduled as an afternoon game could bring a different challenge altogether, with factors like heat, pitch dryness and slower conditions potentially influencing the contest differently compared to the previous night matches at the venue. IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: RCB win/loss record at HPCA Stadium Royal Challengers Bengaluru have played just three matches at HPCA Stadium, out of which they have won two and lost one.

IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: GT win/loss record at HPCA Stadium Gujarat Titans will be playing their first game at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Tuesday. IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: RCB vs GT head-to-head at HPCA Stadium RCB and GT will face each other for the first time at this venue when they take the field for the IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 match on Tuesday. What happened in the last IPL match at HPCA Stadium? The last IPL match played at the HPCA Stadium was Match 61 of IPL 2026 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS). RCB batted first in the match and posted a big total of 222 for 4. In reply, PBKS could only reach 199 for 8 as RCB walked away with an easy 23-run win.