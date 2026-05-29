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GT vs RR LIVE SCORE IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: Pacers put GT on top early; RR 34/2 (3 overs)

IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 LIVE UPDATES: The winner of the GT vs RR game will book their place in the final against RCB to keep their hopes of winning a second IPL title alive

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
IPL 2026 GT vs RR Qualifier 2 live scorecard
IPL 2026 GT vs RR Qualifier 2 live scorecard

3 min read Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 7:52 PM IST
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7:52 PM

GT vs RR Qualifier 2 LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals 45 for 2 after 4 overs

Kagiso Rabada continues the attack for GT

Ball 6: SIX! Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ends the over in style, launching Rabada straight back over long-on for a maximum.
 
Ball 5: Rabada shortens the length and drags it wider outside off, but Sooryavanshi's wild swing connects with nothing but air.
 
Ball 4: Rabada angles it across the left-hander from a good length, and Sooryavanshi backs away looking to drive inside-out, only to be beaten by the angle.
 
Ball 3: Rabada bangs it in short and across, and Sooryavanshi swings hard across the line but misses again.
 
Ball 2: FOUR! Sooryavanshi continues to attack. Rabada pitches it up outside off, and the youngster throws his hands at the drive, carving it over wide mid-off for a boundary.
 
Ball 1: Ravindra Jadeja slices the back-of-a-length delivery backward of square on the off-side and gets off strike with a single.

7:48 PM

GT vs RR Qualifier 2 LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals 34 for 2 after 3 overs

Md Siraj continues the attack for GT

Ball 6: FOUR! Vaibhav Sooryavanshi finishes the over with another boundary, helping the ball fine and beating the fielder to the rope.
 
Ball 5: FOUR! Siraj goes short of a good length at the stumps, and Sooryavanshi crouches low before helping it on its way through the vacant fine leg region.
 
Ball 5 (5 Wides): A wild bouncer from Siraj flies over everyone. Jos Buttler has no chance of stopping it as the ball races away to the fence for five wides.
 
Ball 4: Sooryavanshi backs away to the good-length delivery angling in and clips it over square leg. He doesn't time it perfectly but places it well enough to come back for two.
 
Ball 3: Staying on the front foot, Sooryavanshi hacks the short-of-a-good-length delivery over square leg. It comes off the bat awkwardly, and he's restricted to a couple.
 
Ball 2: FOUR! Siraj angles it across the left-hander, and Sooryavanshi pulls from the front foot. He doesn't get it cleanly, but gets enough elevation to clear mid-on.
 
Ball 1: Siraj bangs it in short across the left-hander, and Sooryavanshi swings hard across the line but fails to connect.

7:42 PM

GT vs RR Qualifier 2 LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals 13 for 2 after 2 overs

Kagiso Rabada comes in the attack for GT

Ball 6: FOUR! Ravindra Jadeja gets off the mark in style. Rabada's outside edge flies past the keeper and races away to the third-man fence.
 
Ball 5: WICKET! Kagiso Rabada strikes again. Bowling on a good length and shaping it into Dhruv Jurel, he induces a thick leading edge that lobs towards mid-off, where Shubman Gill settles under it safely.
 
Ball 4: Rabada goes fuller at the stumps, and Jurel prods forward before push-driving it straight to mid-on.
 
Ball 3: Another full delivery on the stumps, and Jurel clips it neatly to mid-wicket but can't beat the fielder.
 
Ball 2: FOUR! Rabada offers width outside off, and Jurel cashes in. He gets on top of the bounce and crunches the cut over backward point for a boundary.
 
Ball 1: Rabada angles it into the hips from a short-of-a-good-length, and Jurel tucks it into the gap wide of mid-wicket before coming back for two.

7:35 PM

GT vs RR Qualifier 2 LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals 3 for 1 after 1 over

Md Siraj opens the attack for GT

Ball 6: Mohammed Siraj keeps it tight to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who can't find a way through.
 
Ball 5: Siraj bangs it in back of a length and well outside off, and Dhruv Jurel chops it behind square on the off-side for a single.
 
Ball 4: WICKET! Mohammed Siraj strikes early. Angling it into the left-hander from a back-of-a-length, he cramps Yashasvi Jaiswal for room, forcing a miscued pull that balloons towards backward square leg where Prasidh Krishna takes a simple catch.
 
Ball 3: Sooryavanshi clears the front leg looking to pull, but gets it low on the bat and lobs it over square leg for a single.
 
Ball 2: Siraj gets one to shape back into the left-hander from a short-of-a-good-length, and Sooryavanshi is cramped for room, inside-edging the attempted drive onto his body.
 
Ball 1: Siraj starts with a loosener outside off, and Jaiswal crashes it straight to cover-point. A slight fumble from the fielder allows the batters to sneak a single.

7:28 PM

GT vs RR Qualifier 2 LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Match underway

RR openers, along with GT players, are out in the middle as the Qualifier 2 match of IPL 2026 is now underway.

7:15 PM

GT vs RR Qualifier 2 LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Impact subs of both teams

  • Rajasthan Royals Impact Subs: Shubham Dubey, Sushant Mishra, Aman Rao Perala, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande
  • Gujarat Titans Impact Subs: Rahul Tewatia, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Arshad Khan

7:08 PM

GT vs RR Qualifier 2 LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: GT playing 11

Gujarat Titans playing 11: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

7:07 PM

GT vs RR Qualifier 2 LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: RR playing 11

Rajasthan Royals playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Donovan Ferreira, Dasun Shanaka, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja

7:02 PM

GT vs RR Qualifier 2 LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: RR win the toss

RR win the toss and opt to bat first.

6:59 PM

GT vs RR Qualifier 2 LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Toss underway

GT skipper Shubman Gill and RR skipper Riyan Parag are out in the middle with team sheets as the toss is now underway.
 

6:50 PM

GT vs RR Qualifier 2 LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Pitch report

Mullanpur's Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium is set to host another high-scoring contest, with conditions expected to be similar to those seen during the Eliminator. The surface on Pitch No. 4 has an even covering of grass but remains dry underneath, suggesting good pace, bounce and carry for the seamers while offering little assistance to spinners.
 
The square boundaries measure 69m and 63m respectively, with the straight boundary stretching to 74m, making shot-making rewarding for batters. A steady breeze blowing across the ground is also expected to keep dew away, ensuring a fair contest between bat and ball throughout the evening.
 
Having already hosted a game earlier this week, the pitch could play marginally slower than before, but broadcasters Ian Bishop and Michael Clarke still expect it to be a batting-friendly surface. With conditions favouring strokeplay, a first-innings total in the region of 220 could prove to be a competitive score. Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill and Rajasthan Royals captain Ryan Parag were seen inspecting the pitch before the game, while teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi completed his warm-up laps around the ground with a smile on his face.

6:40 PM

GT vs RR Qualifier 2 LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Key player battle

GT vs RR player battles
GT Batters vs RR Bowlers Inns Runs Outs SR
Shubman Gill v Sandeep Sharma 7 34 1 85
Shubman Gill v Tushar Deshpande 5 68 2 162
Shubman Gill v Ravi Bishnoi 4 57 0 173
Shubman Gill v Jofra Archer 6 16 3 84
Shubman Gill v Ravindra Jadeja 9 81 1 140
Sai Sudharsan v Sandeep Sharma 4 31 0 97
Sai Sudharsan v Tushar Deshpande 5 65 2 171
Sai Sudharsan v Ravindra Jadeja 5 65 1 171
Jos Buttler v Sandeep Sharma 7 97 1 198
Jos Buttler v Tushar Deshpande 5 30 0 115
Jos Buttler v Ravi Bishnoi (T20s) 9 60 1 130
Jos Buttler v Jofra Archer (T20s) 8 109 2 195
Jos Buttler v Ravindra Jadeja 8 70 2 132
Washington Sundar v Ravi Bishnoi 4 20 2 91
Rahul Tewatia v Sandeep Sharma 5 35 1 159
Rashid Khan v Tushar Deshpande 3 27 2 225
Rashid Khan v Jofra Archer (T20s) 4 18 2 150
RR Batters vs GT Bowlers Inns Runs Outs SR
Yashasvi Jaiswal v Mohammed Siraj 8 60 1 136
Yashasvi Jaiswal v Arshad Khan 2 19 2 211
Riyan Parag v Prasidh Krishna 3 30 0 188
Riyan Parag v Mohammed Siraj 5 25 1 156
Riyan Parag v Kagiso Rabada 4 19 2 106
Riyan Parag v Rashid Khan 6 27 2 90
Riyan Parag v Jason Holder 2 7 2 175
Ravindra Jadeja v Mohammed Siraj 7 45 0 118
Ravindra Jadeja v Kagiso Rabada (T20s) 6 34 2 162
Ravindra Jadeja v Rashid Khan 8 23 1 66
Shimron Hetmyer v Mohammed Siraj 7 48 2 150
Shimron Hetmyer v Kagiso Rabada (T20s) 6 33 1 118
Shimron Hetmyer v Rashid Khan (T20s) 18 108 8 132
Shimron Hetmyer v Jason Holder (T20s) 20 127 1 169
Donovan Ferreira v Rashid Khan (T20s) 5 23 2 115

6:31 PM

GT vs RR Qualifier 2 LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Toss timing

The toss for the IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 match between GT and RR will take place at 7 PM IST, i.e., 30 minutes from now. Stay tuned for all the live updates.

6:20 PM

GT vs RR Qualifier 2 LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: GT vs RR head-to-head in IPL

GT vs RR head-to-head in IPL
  • Total Matches: 10
  • GT Wins: 7
  • RR Wins: 3
  • No Result: 0

6:10 PM

GT vs RR Qualifier 2 LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: What happened when RR and GT last met in IPL playoffs?

The last time RR and GT met in IPL playoffs was back in the final of IPL 2022. GT beat RR in the game to lift their maiden title.
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Topics :Indian Premier LeagueGujarat TitansRajasthan RoyalsCricket NewsT20 cricket

First Published: May 29 2026 | 5:38 PM IST

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