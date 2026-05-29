GT vs RR LIVE SCORE IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: Pacers put GT on top early; RR 34/2 (3 overs)

Md Siraj continues the attack for GT
Ball 6: FOUR! Vaibhav Sooryavanshi finishes the over with another boundary, helping the ball fine and beating the fielder to the rope.
Ball 5: FOUR! Siraj goes short of a good length at the stumps, and Sooryavanshi crouches low before helping it on its way through the vacant fine leg region.
Ball 5 (5 Wides): A wild bouncer from Siraj flies over everyone. Jos Buttler has no chance of stopping it as the ball races away to the fence for five wides.
Ball 4: Sooryavanshi backs away to the good-length delivery angling in and clips it over square leg. He doesn't time it perfectly but places it well enough to come back for two.
Ball 3: Staying on the front foot, Sooryavanshi hacks the short-of-a-good-length delivery over square leg. It comes off the bat awkwardly, and he's restricted to a couple.
Ball 2: FOUR! Siraj angles it across the left-hander, and Sooryavanshi pulls from the front foot. He doesn't get it cleanly, but gets enough elevation to clear mid-on.
Ball 1: Siraj bangs it in short across the left-hander, and Sooryavanshi swings hard across the line but fails to connect.