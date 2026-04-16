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IPL 2026: Quinton de Kock scores maiden hundred for Mumbai Indians

The opener hits his 3rd IPL hundred on the night as he helped Mumbai recover from an early collapse at Wankhede Stadium.

De Kock replaced Rohit Sharma on the night
De Kock replaced Rohit Sharma on the night
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2026 | 9:32 PM IST
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Quinton de Kock completed his maiden IPL hundred for Mumbai Indians as he replaced Rohit Sharma in the IPL 2026 encounter against Punjab Kings at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.  The South African opener completed his 3rd IPL ton in just 53 deliveries, hitting 7 fours and 7 sixes on the night to help the hosts recover easily from an early batting collapse on the night.   Rare feat by de Kock 
Quinton de Kock has achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first designated wicketkeeper-batter to score three centuries in the Indian Premier League, underlining his consistency and match-winning ability in the format. 
 
In the broader landscape of T20 cricket, he now sits among elite company in terms of hundreds scored. Chris Gayle leads the chart with 22 centuries, followed by Babar Azam (11) and David Warner (10). Virat Kohli, Rilee Rossouw, and Sahibzada Farhan each have nine, while de Kock has now joined this group with nine T20 hundreds of his own.
 
He has also entered a rare list of players to have scored IPL centuries for three different franchises. Alongside KL Rahul and Sanju Samson, de Kock has achieved hundreds while representing Delhi Daredevils (now DC), Lucknow Super Giants, and Mumbai Indians, highlighting his long-standing impact across multiple teams in the league.
   
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Topics :Quinton de KockIndian Premier LeagueMumbai Indians

First Published: Apr 16 2026 | 9:04 PM IST

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