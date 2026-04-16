IPL 2026: Quinton de Kock scores maiden hundred for Mumbai Indians

Quinton de Kock has achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first designated wicketkeeper-batter to score three centuries in the Indian Premier League, underlining his consistency and match-winning ability in the format.

In the broader landscape of T20 cricket, he now sits among elite company in terms of hundreds scored. Chris Gayle leads the chart with 22 centuries, followed by Babar Azam (11) and David Warner (10). Virat Kohli, Rilee Rossouw, and Sahibzada Farhan each have nine, while de Kock has now joined this group with nine T20 hundreds of his own.

He has also entered a rare list of players to have scored IPL centuries for three different franchises. Alongside KL Rahul and Sanju Samson, de Kock has achieved hundreds while representing Delhi Daredevils (now DC), Lucknow Super Giants, and Mumbai Indians, highlighting his long-standing impact across multiple teams in the league.