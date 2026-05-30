IPL 2026: Rabada hails Vaibhav's fearless approach and natural instinct

Gujarat Titans pacer Kagiso Rabada reserved special praise for Rajasthan Royals youngster Vaibhav Suryavanshi following the two teams' meeting in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2026.

While GT secured a place in the final with a victory over RR, Suryavanshi's performances throughout the season continued to attract admiration from players and experts alike.

Speaking to the official IPL broadcasters JioStar after the match, Rabada highlighted the youngster's fearless mindset, quick hands and natural instinct for the game, saying the teenager's age has become irrelevant given the level of performances he has produced against top-quality opposition during a remarkable breakthrough campaign.

Rabada marvels at Suryavanshi's rise Rabada said Suryavanshi continues to amaze everyone watching the tournament with his ability to pick lengths quickly and play attacking cricket. The South African pacer noted that the youngster's energy and fearless approach have allowed him to thrive on the big stage, adding that age should not be a factor when judging the impact he has made this season. GT reflect on bowling performance Rabada also spoke about Gujarat Titans' bowling effort against Rajasthan Royals, revealing that the team's plan was to stick to its strengths and search for early wickets. He acknowledged that RR managed to counterattack after losing wickets early and felt GT could have done a better job of challenging the batters with fuller lengths.