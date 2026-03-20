IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals SWOT analysis, players' list, match timings

The inaugural Indian Premier League (IPL) champions, Rajasthan Royals (RR), after barely escaping a wooden spoon finish in the last edition, are gearing up for the IPL 2026 season with a revamped squad, with the aim of finally winning their second IPL title after 18 years.

RR in IPL 2025 had a good start, but their middle-order inconsistency and lack of spin bowling options put them in the bottom half of the points table by the end of the season.

The team management, after the forgettable outing, decided to take some tough calls, including letting go of their skipper Sanju Samson as part of a trade with Chennai Super Kings. However, RR actually managed to get a good deal in the trade, as in return for Samson, they got Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran from the Chennai-based franchise.

Along with them, they also signed Ravi Bishnoi in the auction, further strengthening their squad. They still have a good core retained, with newly appointed captain Riyan Parag, young prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi, and big hitters like Shimron Hetmyer and Dhruv Jurel retained. Now, before the Jaipur-based franchise take the field on March 30 for their campaign opener against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), let’s take a detailed SWOT analysis of the team ahead of IPL 2026. Strengths Rajasthan Royals head into IPL 2026 with a dynamic and fearless batting unit built around youth and intent. Their approach revolves around attacking cricket, irrespective of opposition quality, which makes them one of the most exciting sides to watch. The opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and young prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi has the potential to provide explosive starts, putting immediate pressure on bowlers.

In the middle order, skipper Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel offer a blend of composure and aggression, ensuring stability without compromising the scoring rate. Lhuan-Dre Pretorius further strengthens the line-up with his power-hitting ability, adding depth in the finishing phase. This strong batting core, capable of maintaining high scoring rates throughout the innings, remains RR’s biggest asset heading into the season. Weaknesses Rajasthan Royals’ bowling attack continues to be an area of concern, particularly in terms of consistency and control. While Jofra Archer brings pace and wicket-taking ability, and Sandeep Sharma adds experience, the unit lacks reliability across phases. Young pacers such as Kwena Maphaka, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kuldeep Sen and Nandre Burger are promising but still relatively unproven at the highest level.

The all-round department has also taken a hit, with Sam Curran ruled out of the tournament due to a groin injury. His absence weakens the balance of the side, especially in providing both batting depth and bowling options. Although Ravindra Jadeja adds experience, his recent IPL returns have been inconsistent. Opportunities With a refreshed squad centred around young talent, Rajasthan Royals have a strong opportunity to reshape their identity and build for long-term success. Their aggressive brand of cricket, if executed consistently, can help them dominate matches and challenge stronger teams. ALSO READ: IPL 2026: Boult begins training with Mumbai Indians ahead of new season IPL 2026 presents a platform for emerging players like Suryavanshi, Pretorius and Maphaka to establish themselves on the big stage. If the core group clicks, RR could not only push for a playoff spot but also emerge as a serious title contender.

Threats The reliance on youth, while exciting, also brings inherent risks. Inexperienced players such as Suryavanshi, Pretorius, Maphaka, Kuldeep Sen and Vignesh Puthur may find it challenging to handle high-pressure situations consistently across a long tournament. A string of early defeats or loss of momentum could impact confidence within the squad. Without experienced players delivering consistently, Rajasthan Royals risk an inconsistent campaign, where flashes of brilliance may not translate into sustained success. Rajasthan Royals: Full squad for IPL 2026 Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Ravindra Jadeja (traded in), Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Nandre Burger, Adam Milne, Kwena Maphaka, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Donovan Ferreira (traded in), Ravi Singh, Shubham Dubey, Kuldeep Sen, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, Vignesh Puthur, Sushant Mishra, Yash Raj Punja, Brijesh Sharma, Aman Rao