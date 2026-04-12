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IPL 2026: Rana fined 25% match fees, Gaikwad penalised during CSK vs DC

After his dismissal, a frustrated Rana confronted the fourth umpire for which he was also handed a demerit point.

Ruturaj Gaikwad
Ruturaj Gaikwad
Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2026 | 3:41 PM IST
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Delhi Capitals batter Nitish Rana has been fined 25 per cent of his match fee for an intense altercation with the fourth umpire during their Indian Premier League match against Chennai Super Kings here.

The incident occurred in the 19th over when umpire denied Tristan Stubbs' request to change his wet gloves, leading to a heated dispute. Stubbs asked to change his gloves due to heavy perspiration in Chennai's humidity on Saturday.

After his dismissal, a frustrated Rana confronted the fourth umpire for which he was also handed a demerit point.

"Nitish Rana, batter, Delhi Capitals has been fined 25% of his match fee and has also accumulated 1 demerit point for breaching Level 1 of the IPL's Code of Conduct for Players," IPL said in a statement.

"Rana was found to have breached article 2.3 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which relates to 'use of an audible obscenity during a match'," the statement added.

Rana admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee's sanction. 

Gaikwad fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over-rate  Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad was fined Rs 12 lakh after his side maintained a slow over-rate against Delhi Capitals.

CSK opened their account in this IPL with a 23-run win over Delhi Capitals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Saturday.

"As this was his team's first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Gaikwad was fined INR 12 lakhs," said the IPL media advisory.

CSK will face Kolkata Knight Riders next on Tuesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Indian Premier LeagueChennai Super KingsDelhi Capitals

First Published: Apr 12 2026 | 3:41 PM IST

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