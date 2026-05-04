IPL 2026: RCB's Phil Salt returns home in the middle of season; here's why

The defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), suffered a major setback just before the final stages of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 league stage, as their opener Phil Salt has returned to England for scans on a finger injury he sustained last month.

England’s Phil Salt has been instrumental in RCB’s success in the last couple of seasons with his fiery batting in the powerplay. Salt’s decision to return home came after England's management made a request for the same, according to a media report from ESPNcricinfo.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Today's Match: MI vs LSG playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups However, to the great relief of fans and the defending champions, Salt has not been ruled out and is expected to return to India later this month ahead of the play-offs.