IPL 2026 RCB vs DC: Pitch report, highest score, Chinnaswamy Stadium stats

Royal Challengers Bengaluru return to home comforts at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium with a clear objective: climb back to the summit of the Indian Premier League 2026 standings. They face a slightly unsettled Delhi Capitals in Match 26 on April 18.

RCB have been clinical in most departments this season. Their opening combination of Phil Salt and Virat Kohli has laid strong platforms, while Devdutt Padikkal and skipper Rajat Patidar have built on those starts effectively. The side’s strength, however, lies in its balance, a bowling attack where both seamers and spinners have delivered under pressure, allowing them to control games in different conditions.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Today's Match: RCB vs DC playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups Delhi Capitals began brightly with two wins but have since faltered, suffering consecutive losses. With their campaign at a crossroads, DC must quickly regroup to stay in contention for the top four. Their batting needs greater consistency, and the bowling unit must find ways to contain RCB’s explosive line-up at a high-scoring venue.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium: Pitch report for RCB vs DC, IPL 2026

The surface at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Chennai is known for being a batting paradise and hosting high-scoring games. So far in IPL 2026, three matches have been played at this venue, and four out of the six innings have crossed the 200-run mark.

Given the batting prowess DC and RCB hold, we are likely to see yet another high-scoring clash on Saturday.

IPL 2026: RCB win/loss record at M Chinnaswamy Stadium

RCB have played a total of 120 matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium, winning 72 matches and losing 44 of them over the years. Four matches have ended in a no result or tie.

IPL 2026: DC win/loss record at M Chinnaswamy Stadium

Delhi Capitals have played 16 matches at this venue and have emerged victorious on just six occasions, while they have lost on nine occasions. One match ended in a no contest.

IPL 2026: RCB vs DC head-to-head at M Chinnaswamy Stadium

Year Team 1 Team 2 Winner Margin 2025 RCB DC DC 6 wickets 2024 RCB DC RCB 47 runs 2023 RCB DC RCB 23 runs 2019 RCB DC DC 4 wickets 2018 RCB Daredevils (Now DC) RCB 6 wickets 2017 RCB Daredevils (Now DC) RCB 15 runs 2016 RCB Daredevils (Now DC) Daredevils 7 wickets 2015 RCB Daredevils (Now DC) No Result 2014 RCB Daredevils (Now DC) RCB 16 runs 2013 RCB Daredevils (Now DC) Tied 2012 RCB Daredevils (Now DC) RCB 20 runs 2010 RCB Daredevils (Now DC) Daredevils 17 runs 2010 RCB Daredevils (Now DC) RCB 8 wickets 2009 RCB Daredevils (Now DC) RCB 8 wickets 2008 RCB Daredevils (Now DC) Daredevils 5 wickets

What happened in the last IPL match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium?

The last IPL match played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium was Match 23 of IPL 2026 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

LSG batted first and were bundled out for a sub-par total of 146. In reply, RCB comfortably chased down the target with five wickets and 29 balls to spare.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium: Key stats