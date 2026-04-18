IPL 2026 RCB vs DC: Pitch report, highest score, Chinnaswamy Stadium stats

Royal Challengers Bengaluru return to home comforts at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium with a clear objective: climb back to the summit of the Indian Premier League 2026 standings. They face a slightly unsettled Delhi Capitals in Match 26 on April 18.
RCB have been clinical in most departments this season. Their opening combination of Phil Salt and Virat Kohli has laid strong platforms, while Devdutt Padikkal and skipper Rajat Patidar have built on those starts effectively. The side’s strength, however, lies in its balance, a bowling attack where both seamers and spinners have delivered under pressure, allowing them to control games in different conditions.
Delhi Capitals began brightly with two wins but have since faltered, suffering consecutive losses. With their campaign at a crossroads, DC must quickly regroup to stay in contention for the top four. Their batting needs greater consistency, and the bowling unit must find ways to contain RCB’s explosive line-up at a high-scoring venue.
M Chinnaswamy Stadium: Pitch report for RCB vs DC, IPL 2026
The surface at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Chennai is known for being a batting paradise and hosting high-scoring games. So far in IPL 2026, three matches have been played at this venue, and four out of the six innings have crossed the 200-run mark.
Given the batting prowess DC and RCB hold, we are likely to see yet another high-scoring clash on Saturday.
IPL 2026: RCB win/loss record at M Chinnaswamy Stadium
RCB have played a total of 120 matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium, winning 72 matches and losing 44 of them over the years. Four matches have ended in a no result or tie.
IPL 2026: DC win/loss record at M Chinnaswamy Stadium
Delhi Capitals have played 16 matches at this venue and have emerged victorious on just six occasions, while they have lost on nine occasions. One match ended in a no contest.
IPL 2026: RCB vs DC head-to-head at M Chinnaswamy Stadium
Year
Team 1
Team 2
Winner
Margin
2025
RCB
DC
DC
6 wickets
2024
RCB
DC
RCB
47 runs
2023
RCB
DC
RCB
23 runs
2019
RCB
DC
DC
4 wickets
2018
RCB
Daredevils (Now DC)
RCB
6 wickets
2017
RCB
Daredevils (Now DC)
RCB
15 runs
2016
RCB
Daredevils (Now DC)
Daredevils
7 wickets
2015
RCB
Daredevils (Now DC)
No Result
2014
RCB
Daredevils (Now DC)
RCB
16 runs
2013
RCB
Daredevils (Now DC)
Tied
2012
RCB
Daredevils (Now DC)
RCB
20 runs
2010
RCB
Daredevils (Now DC)
Daredevils
17 runs
2010
RCB
Daredevils (Now DC)
RCB
8 wickets
2009
RCB
Daredevils (Now DC)
RCB
8 wickets
2008
RCB
Daredevils (Now DC)
Daredevils
5 wickets
What happened in the last IPL match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium?
The last IPL match played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium was Match 23 of IPL 2026 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).
LSG batted first and were bundled out for a sub-par total of 146. In reply, RCB comfortably chased down the target with five wickets and 29 balls to spare.