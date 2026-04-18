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IPL 2026 RCB vs DC: Pitch report, highest score, Chinnaswamy Stadium stats

RCB have played a total of 120 matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium, winning 72 matches and losing 44 of them over the years. Four matches have ended in a no result or tie

Pitch report for RCB vs DC
Pitch report for RCB vs DC
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2026 | 11:30 AM IST
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Royal Challengers Bengaluru return to home comforts at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium with a clear objective: climb back to the summit of the Indian Premier League 2026 standings. They face a slightly unsettled Delhi Capitals in Match 26 on April 18.
 
RCB have been clinical in most departments this season. Their opening combination of Phil Salt and Virat Kohli has laid strong platforms, while Devdutt Padikkal and skipper Rajat Patidar have built on those starts effectively. The side’s strength, however, lies in its balance, a bowling attack where both seamers and spinners have delivered under pressure, allowing them to control games in different conditions.
 
Delhi Capitals began brightly with two wins but have since faltered, suffering consecutive losses. With their campaign at a crossroads, DC must quickly regroup to stay in contention for the top four. Their batting needs greater consistency, and the bowling unit must find ways to contain RCB’s explosive line-up at a high-scoring venue. 

M Chinnaswamy Stadium: Pitch report for RCB vs DC, IPL 2026

The surface at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Chennai is known for being a batting paradise and hosting high-scoring games. So far in IPL 2026, three matches have been played at this venue, and four out of the six innings have crossed the 200-run mark.
 
Given the batting prowess DC and RCB hold, we are likely to see yet another high-scoring clash on Saturday.

IPL 2026: RCB win/loss record at M Chinnaswamy Stadium

RCB have played a total of 120 matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium, winning 72 matches and losing 44 of them over the years. Four matches have ended in a no result or tie.

IPL 2026: DC win/loss record at M Chinnaswamy Stadium

Delhi Capitals have played 16 matches at this venue and have emerged victorious on just six occasions, while they have lost on nine occasions. One match ended in a no contest.

IPL 2026: RCB vs DC head-to-head at M Chinnaswamy Stadium

Year Team 1 Team 2 Winner Margin
2025 RCB DC DC 6 wickets
2024 RCB DC RCB 47 runs
2023 RCB DC RCB 23 runs
2019 RCB DC DC 4 wickets
2018 RCB Daredevils (Now DC) RCB 6 wickets
2017 RCB Daredevils (Now DC) RCB 15 runs
2016 RCB Daredevils (Now DC) Daredevils 7 wickets
2015 RCB Daredevils (Now DC) No Result  
2014 RCB Daredevils (Now DC) RCB 16 runs
2013 RCB Daredevils (Now DC) Tied  
2012 RCB Daredevils (Now DC) RCB 20 runs
2010 RCB Daredevils (Now DC) Daredevils 17 runs
2010 RCB Daredevils (Now DC) RCB 8 wickets
2009 RCB Daredevils (Now DC) RCB 8 wickets
2008 RCB Daredevils (Now DC) Daredevils 5 wickets

What happened in the last IPL match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium?

The last IPL match played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium was Match 23 of IPL 2026 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).
 
LSG batted first and were bundled out for a sub-par total of 146. In reply, RCB comfortably chased down the target with five wickets and 29 balls to spare.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium: Key stats

Chinnaswamy stadium key stats (Since IPL 2025)
Metric Value
Matches 9
Bat 1st Won 3
Bat 2nd Won 6
Avg 1st Innings Score 190/7
Lowest Total Defended 205
Highest Target Chased 202
200+ Totals 9 times in 7 matches
Sixes Per Match 21
Pace Bowling Overs % 65.00%
Pace Bowling Wickets 51
Pace Bowling Avg 27.3
Pace Bowling Economy 9.9
Pace Balls per Wicket 17
Spin Bowling Overs % 35.00%
Spin Bowling Wickets 18
Spin Bowling Avg 37.1
Spin Bowling Economy 8.7
Spin Balls per Wicket 26 
   

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Topics :Indian Premier LeagueRoyal Challengers BangaloreDelhi CapitalsCricket NewsT20 cricket

First Published: Apr 18 2026 | 11:30 AM IST

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