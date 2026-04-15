IPL 2026 RCB vs LSG: Pitch report, highest score, Chinnaswamy Stadium stats

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the reigning IPL champions, will look to continue their strong title defence when they host Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 23 of IPL 2026 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 21. RCB have been one of the most consistent teams this season, with their only setback coming against Rajasthan Royals.

A major factor behind their success has been the reliable opening partnership of Phil Salt and Virat Kohli, who have consistently provided brisk starts. The middle order, featuring Devdutt Padikkal and captain Rajat Patidar, has built on those foundations effectively. Their bowling unit has also clicked as a cohesive force, with both seamers and spinners contributing regularly to restrict opponents.

In contrast, LSG’s campaign has been a tale of two halves. Their bowling attack has kept them competitive in most matches, but their batting has lacked firepower. They are yet to post a 200-plus total this season, largely due to an inconsistent top order. To overcome a strong RCB side at a high-scoring venue like Bengaluru, LSG will need a significant improvement with the bat.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Today's Match: RCB vs LSG playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups Given familiar conditions at Chinnaswamy, RCB hold a slight edge, but pressure looms large on both teams.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium: Pitch report for RCB vs LSG, IPL 2026

The surface at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is known for being a batting paradise and hosting high-scoring games. So far in IPL 2026, two matches have been played at this venue, and all four innings have crossed the 200-run mark.

Given the batting prowess LSG and RCB hold, we are likely to see yet another high-scoring clash on Wednesday.

IPL 2026: RCB win/loss record at M Chinnaswamy Stadium

RCB have played a total of 119 matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium, winning 71 matches and losing 44 of them over the years. Four matches have ended in a no result or tie.

IPL 2026: LSG win/loss record at M Chinnaswamy Stadium

Lucknow Super Giants have played just two matches at this venue and have emerged victorious on both occasions.

IPL 2026: RCB vs LSG head-to-head at M Chinnaswamy Stadium

RCB and LSG have faced each other twice at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in IPL, and on both occasions it was LSG who came out on top.

What happened in the last IPL match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium?

The last IPL match played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium was Match 11 of IPL 2026 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

RCB batted first and posted a mammoth 250 for 3 on the board, thanks to a brilliant innings from Tim David. In reply, CSK fought back hard with a half-century from Sarafaraz Khan, but were eventually bundled out for 207 as RCB walked away with an easy 43-run win.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium: Key stats