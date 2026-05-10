IPL 2026 RCB vs MI: Pitch report, highest score, Raipur Stadium stats

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will both enter Match 54 of IPL 2026 under pressure as the two heavyweights clash at Raipur’s Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium on Sunday. With the playoff race heating up, both sides are in desperate need of momentum heading into the final phase of the league stage.

RCB started their title defence strongly, winning four of their early matches, but inconsistency in recent games has left them stuck in the middle of the points table with 12 points. Their batting unit has looked heavily dependent on the top order, with the middle order failing to contribute regularly.

Jitesh Sharma has endured a lean run, while captain Rajat Patidar’s form has dipped after an impressive beginning to the season. Tim David has been among the few positives, though Krunal Pandya and Romario Shepherd continue to search for rhythm. Mumbai Indians revived their campaign with a commanding win over Lucknow Super Giants in their previous outing. Rohit Sharma’s return to form has strengthened the batting, and Hardik Pandya is expected to return after missing the last match through injury. However, MI’s bowling attack remains a concern ahead of this crucial encounter. Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium: Pitch report for RCB vs MI, IPL 2026

The surface at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur is expected to provide a fair contest between bat and ball for the RCB vs MI clash on May 10. Pacers could get some assistance with the new ball through movement and extra bounce early on, but the pitch is likely to settle quickly into a good batting wicket. Batters should enjoy the consistent pace and carry once set, making stroke play easier as the innings progresses. With dew expected to play a major role in the second innings, teams winning the toss could prefer to bowl first and take advantage of improved chasing conditions later in the game.

IPL 2026: RCB win/loss record at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium Royal Challengers Bengaluru have played just one game at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium back in 2016 against Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils). RCB won the game by 6 wickets. IPL 2026: MI win/loss record at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium ALSO READ: IPL 2026 RR vs GT: Pitch report, highest score, Jaipur stadium stats Mumbai Indians have played three games at this venue, out of which they have won just one game and ended on the losing side twice. IPL 2026: RCB vs MI head-to-head at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium

RCB and MI will face each other for the first time at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur when they take the field for IPL 2026 Match 54 on Sunday. What happened in the last IPL match at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium? The last IPL match played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium was Match 56 of IPL 2016 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils). DC batted first in the match and were restricted to a sub-par total of 138 for 8 after 20 overs despite Quinton de Kock’s brilliant innings of 60 runs. In reply, RCB, with the help of a brilliant half-century from Virat Kohli (54 not out off 45 balls), chased down the total with ease in just 18.1 overs with 6 wickets to spare.