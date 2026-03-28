IPL 2026: RCB vs SRH pitch report, highest score, Chinnaswamy Stadium stats

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season begins with a huge moment as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) step onto the field as defending champions for the first time ever, taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium today.

Much of the spotlight will be on Virat Kohli, but SRH’s explosive top order promises to be just as compelling. The opening pair of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma has consistently dismantled bowling attacks, and with Ishan Kishan adding further firepower, Hyderabad boast one of the most dangerous batting units in the competition.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Today's Match: RCB vs SRH playing 11, batters vs bowlers match-ups Their past encounters underline that threat. SRH piled up massive totals against Bengaluru in recent seasons, including a dominant 231-run effort powered by Kishan’s blistering knock. Yet, RCB’s resilience defined their 2025 campaign, with Rajat Patidar leading them to a maiden title after a tense final win.

With reinforcements like Venkatesh Iyer and Jordan Cox strengthening an already potent line-up, RCB appear well equipped for another title push, while SRH arrive eager to spoil the champions’ opening night. M. Chinnaswamy Stadium: Pitch Report for RCB vs SRH, IPL 2026 The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium returns to the IPL spotlight after nearly a year without hosting matches, and it is expected to stay true to its reputation as a batting paradise. The surface here generally offers even bounce and good pace, allowing batters to trust the pitch and play through the line with confidence. With relatively short boundaries and a quick outfield, stroke-makers are likely to enjoy their time in the middle, making high scores a strong possibility in the RCB vs SRH opener. However, this also means bowlers will have very little margin for error. Any inconsistency in line or length can be punished instantly, especially against power-packed batting units.

For bowlers, variation and control will be crucial—slower balls, yorkers, and smart field placements could be key to containing the damage on what is expected to be a run-heavy surface. IPL 2026: RCB win/loss record at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium ALSO READ: No Dhoni for CSK; MSD to miss first two weeks of IPL 2026 due to injury RCB have played a total of 65 matches at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru so far in 18 editions of the tournament. Out of 65 matches they have won 31 matches and have lost 32 matches. Two matches ended in no result. IPL 2026: SRH win/loss record at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium SRH have played nine matches so far at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, out of which they have won four and lost five matches.

IPL 2026: RCB vs SRH head-to-head at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium Year Team 1 Team 2 Winner Margin 2024 RCB SRH SRH 25 runs 2019 RCB SRH RCB 4 wickets 2018 RCB SRH RCB 14 runs 2017 RCB SRH SRH 8 runs 2016 RCB SRH RCB 45 runs 2016 RCB SRH SRH 8 runs 2015 RCB SRH SRH 8 wickets 2014 RCB SRH RCB 4 wickets 2013 RCB SRH RCB 7 wickets What happened in the last IPL match played at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium? The last IPL match played at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru was match 52 of IPL 2025 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).