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IPL 2026: Riyan Parag fined by BCCI after vaping incident vs Punjab Kings

The incident, which occurred during Rajasthan's chase, was captured on live broadcast and quickly circulated on social media, leading to widespread criticism.

Riyan Parag fined for vaping incident
Riyan Parag fined for vaping incident
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 4:42 PM IST
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Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag has been fined 25% of his match fee after being found guilty of bringing the game into disrepute during an IPL 2026 match against the Punjab Kings in Mullanpur.
 
The incident, which occurred during Rajasthan’s chase, was captured on live broadcast and quickly circulated on social media, leading to widespread criticism.
 
Code of conduct breach confirmed
 
According to officials, on-field umpires initially did not report the matter. However, after reviewing visual evidence, they escalated it to match referee Amit Sharma, who found Parag guilty of a Level 1 offence under the IPL Code of Conduct.
 
The IPL confirmed the sanction in an official statement: “Riyan Parag admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction imposed by the Match Referee.”
 
As per the ruling, Parag has been docked 25% of his match fee along with one demerit point. Since it is a Level 1 violation, no formal hearing was required. 
 
IPL stance on disciplinary standards
 
The league reiterated its strict stance on conduct issues. Citing its disciplinary framework, the IPL noted that Article 2.21 covers behaviour that harms the image of the competition.
 
It states that punishable actions may include: “Public misconduct, unruly behaviour, or actions that are detrimental to the interests of the game.”
 
Officials also stressed that the severity of punishment depends on intent, context, and seriousness of the act.
 
Legal backdrop on vaping
 
Authorities also highlighted that e-cigarettes are banned in India under a 2019 law, which prohibits their production, sale, and distribution. Violations can lead to imprisonment of up to one year or monetary penalties.
 
The controversy adds to a series of off-field issues for the franchise this season. Earlier, team manager Romi Bhinder was fined for violating PMOA protocol after being spotted using a mobile phone in the dugout.
 
IPL and BCCI officials reportedly view the latest incident as avoidable, especially given the constant scrutiny of players under broadcast cameras and social media coverage.
 
The Rajasthan Royals will next face the Delhi Capitals in Jaipur on Friday night in what promises to be a key encounter in their campaign.
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Topics :Indian Premier LeagueRajasthan Royals

First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 4:42 PM IST

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