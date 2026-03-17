IPL 2026: Rohit back in action at MI training camp ahead of new season

Rohit Sharma has linked up with the Mumbai Indians training camp as preparations ramp up for IPL 2026. In a video shared by the franchise, the former India captain looked in good touch, playing aggressive pull shots during practice sessions. His arrival adds experience and stability to the squad ahead of the new season.

Coaching staff oversee preparations

Mumbai Indians officially began their training camp on Monday under the guidance of head coach Mahela Jayawardene. He is being assisted by bowling coaches Paras Mhambrey and Lasith Malinga, while fielding coach Carl Hopkinson is also part of the setup. The coaching group is focused on getting the players match-ready for a challenging campaign.

Strong contribution in IPL 2025 ALSO READ: IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians SWOT analysis, key insights ahead of new season Rohit had a solid outing in IPL 2025, scoring 418 runs in 15 matches and playing a key role in Mumbai Indians’ journey to the playoffs. His consistency at the top order remains crucial for the team’s ambitions this season. Following his retirement from T20 Internationals and Test cricket, Rohit is now concentrating on the ODI format, with an eye on the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup in 2027. Despite stepping away from other formats, he continues to be a vital figure in franchise cricket.