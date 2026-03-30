IPL 2026: Rohit Shrama is ready to dominate this season warns Kumble

Former India captain Anil Kumble is quite impressed with how Rohit Sharma has started the new IPL season for Mumbai Indians and he expects the opener's "2.0 avatar" to worry rivals throughout the ongoing edition.

The 38-year-old Rohit smacked a 38-ball 78 in MI's six-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL opener on Sunday.

"Rohit Sharma seems to have arrived in his 2.0 avatar, and his innings showed he is ready to dominate again. The way he hit the ball all around the ground reminded me of his prime," Kumble said on 'Star Sports'.

"It is not easy to hit sixes against bowlers like Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine and Blessing Muzarabani, but he made it look easy. He has worked a lot on his fitness, and when you come back after a short break, it takes five to seven days to get your timing back and find your rhythm.

"This was a fantastic innings...The six-hitting looked easy, and even though the boundaries were small, those shots were going into the stands. This knock shows that Rohit means business and this version of him will worry all IPL teams," he added. KKR, missing some key bowlers due to injury, heavily relied on spinners Narine and Chakravarthy to come good but neither of them clicked on Sunday. "KKR are relying too much on Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy, and Narine did not even complete his quota of four overs, which was surprising. The disappointing part was that Ajinkya Rahane did not bring him on in the Powerplay when Rohit and Rickelton were attacking," he pointed out.