IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru SWOT analysis ahead of the season

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will enter the Indian Premier League 2026 season as defending champions, but their title defence will come under very different circumstances this year. The franchise will not be able to play at its traditional home venue, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, due to safety concerns. Instead, their designated home fixtures will be split between venues in Raipur and Navi Mumbai.

Led by captain Rajat Patidar, RCB head into the season with confidence after lifting their first IPL trophy in 2025. The franchise will now aim to maintain that momentum and prove that last year’s triumph was not a one-off achievement.

During the retention phase, the Bengaluru-based side kept the core of their championship squad intact, retaining 17 players. They entered the auction with eight slots available and a relatively modest purse of ₹16.40 crore compared to several other franchises. Among the notable departures were Liam Livingstone and Lungi Ngidi, along with Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Agarwal, Mohit Rathee and Sachin Baby. At the auction in Abu Dhabi, RCB filled the remaining positions by signing eight players. Their biggest acquisition was all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer for ₹7 crore, a player the franchise had attempted to secure in previous auctions. They also strengthened their squad with fast bowler Jacob Duffy, left-arm pacer Mangesh Yadav, and wicketkeeper-batter Jordan Cox.

Strengths RCB’s strongest asset heading into IPL 2026 is the continuity in their squad. Much of the title-winning core remains unchanged, allowing the team to maintain stability and familiarity in combinations. The batting lineup looks particularly solid, with experienced players such as Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Rajat Patidar and Tim David forming a powerful top and middle order. The arrival of Venkatesh Iyer adds further depth to the Indian batting group and provides flexibility to slot in at No.3 or No.4 while also offering a bowling option as well. In the bowling department, the pace combination of Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar remains a key weapon. The presence of all-rounders such as Krunal Pandya and Romario Shepherd also gives the team flexibility to adjust their playing XI depending on match conditions.

Weaknesses Despite their strong lineup, RCB’s pace attack carries some injury concerns. Hazlewood has struggled with fitness issues in the past, while Yash Dayal has not been regularly involved in competitive matches recently. Although Duffy and Mangesh Yadav provide backup options, both players lack extensive IPL experience. Any long-term absence of frontline pacers could expose the team’s depth in the fast-bowling department. ALSO READ: We were so close in 2023, winning 2027 ODI WC is ultimate goal: Gill Spin is another area where RCB could face challenges. Suyash Sharma impressed in the previous season, but it remains uncertain whether he can consistently replicate that performance. Beyond him, the side largely relies on part-time or defensive spin options. On slower surfaces such as those expected in Raipur, this could become a concern if the main spinner struggles.

Opportunities The shift in home venues could actually present an unexpected advantage for RCB. Unlike Chinnaswamy, which is traditionally known for high-scoring encounters, the pitch in Raipur is generally less favourable for batters. Such conditions may suit RCB’s pace attack, particularly bowlers who can exploit movement and variations. If the team adapts quickly to these surfaces, the change in venue could work in their favour rather than against them. Venkatesh Iyer also gets a significant opportunity to re-establish himself in the league. With a more manageable price tag and defined role, he could play with greater freedom and become a key contributor. Younger players like Mangesh Yadav, Jordan Cox and Suyash Sharma will also be eager to prove themselves in a team packed with experienced leaders.

Threats One of the biggest challenges RCB will face is the pressure of defending their title. Historically, teams that win the IPL often struggle to repeat their success as opponents analyse their strategies closely and prepare targeted plans. Additionally, not playing at Chinnaswamy removes the familiar conditions and passionate home crowd that traditionally provide RCB with a strong psychological advantage. Neutral venues could reduce that edge during crucial matches. Maintaining consistency from senior players such as Kohli and Hazlewood will therefore be essential if RCB are to remain competitive throughout the tournament. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad for IPL 2026