IPL 2026: RR playing 11 probables, players' salary, timings, live streaming

The inaugural Indian Premier League (IPL) champions, Rajasthan Royals (RR), after barely managing to avoid a bottom-of-the-table finish last year, are now heading into IPL 2026 with a revamped squad in the hope of finally ending their 18-year wait to win their second title.
RR will have a new leader in the form of Riyan Parag, while the addition of Ravindra Jadeja will give them much-needed experience in the middle order. Their biggest strength will once again be their opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, while they have a settled bowling attack.
Now, with almost all positions covered, how will RR’s playing 11 look in IPL 2026? Let’s take a look.
How RR’s playing 11 could shape up in IPL 2026
Top order: After a brilliant debut season in 2025 and an excellent run in Under-19 cricket, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is expected to open the innings for RR in IPL 2026 with Yashasvi Jaiswal.
While skipper Riyan Parag said last season that he loves to play at number four, he is likely to play one position up at number three due to a stacked middle order.
Middle order: For RR, Shimron Hetmyer and Dhruv Jurel are likely to lead the middle-order charge once again in 2026.
Lower middle order: In the lower middle order, RR are expected to have their big signing Ravindra Jadeja, who joined the franchise through a trade option from Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
He was earlier expected to partner with Sam Curran, but after his injury, either Donovan Ferreira or Dasun Shanaka — both capable middle-order batters who can score quick runs and bowl a few overs — could feature.
Bowlers: RR’s bowling department in IPL 2026 is expected to be led by Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma and Nandre Burger as pacers. Vignesh Puthur, who impressed with his bowling last edition for Mumbai Indians (MI), can be handed the specialist spinner’s role.
Impact players: RR are expected to follow the same Impact Player strategy they used last year, with Yudhvir Singh Charak coming in as a batting backup if the team loses quick wickets. Alternatively, they can include Tushar Deshpande as an extra pacer.