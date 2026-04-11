IPL 2026: RR's Dhruv Jurel unfazed by No.3 role, calls it just a number

With two fifties, including a career-best unbeaten 81, from four innings wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel is relishing his new-found role at No. 3 but insists it is "just a number" and he is willing to bat wherever the team needs him.

Walking in at a tricky 21/1 in just the second over of a 202-run chase, Jurel anchored Rajasthan Royals' innings to perfection with a composed 43-ball effort, guiding them to a comfortable victory over defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in just 18 overs and extending their unbeaten run to four matches. IPL 2026 Match 17, PBKS vs SRH: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING

"I was batting at No. 5-6 last year. At the end, you have to win the match. The management showed faith in me to promote me to No. 3," Jurel said at the post-match press conference on Friday. "It's just a number, I would say. I don't want a particular number. My character is like that... Even if you give me No. 8-9, I will happily contribute, even if it means hitting the winning six. Wherever the team needs me, I'm there." Coming in after the explosive duo of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, and ahead of Windies big-hitter Shimron Hetmyer, it is a tricky position, but Jurel has lived up to expectations.

Such has been his impact that Rajasthan's top three dominate the leading run-getters' tally this season, with Sooryavanshi (200) leading the chart, followed by Jaiswal (183) and Jurel (176). The 15-year-old prodigy Sooryavanshi once again provided a blistering start, smashing 78 off just 26 balls to make the chase one-sided during the power play itself. "When I bat at No. 3, he makes my batting look easy. When you go in and Vaibhav is smashing every ball, you tend to think nothing is happening on the wicket. And inside, like, cricket is not easy (like Sooryavanshi makes it seem). "And (after) five overs, we were like 65-70 (73) runs. And that sixth over, Abhinandan (Singh) bowled to me, and I was just telling myself, 'I have to cash in, I have to cash in, I have to cash in'," he said about the 24-run over that included two fours and two sixes.

"When you go in, he's hitting the ball so well. And then there is pressure too... That he is playing so well, I have to do something too. Again, it's also easy because you feel that if he is playing so well, so can I," Jurel said. "It's a bit of both. All you need is the first boundary to feel a bit relaxed." "It was my highest score. When Vaibhav got out, he had already made the chase easy, and after he got out, the required run rate was just 6-7. So my job was just to get it done." RR's batting looks formidable, with experienced all-rounder Jadeja slotted at No. 6 after his switch from Chennai Super Kings.