IPL 2026 RR vs CSK: Pitch report, highest score, Guwahati Stadium stats

Match 3 of IPL 2026 brings Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to Guwahati’s Barsapara Cricket Stadium, with both sides eager to turn the page after disappointing campaigns last season.
A revamped squad on either side adds intrigue, especially with the high-profile swap involving Sanju Samson and Ravindra Jadeja.
Rajasthan enter the contest slightly unsettled after losing Sam Curran to injury, but their batting still looks dynamic. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi are expected to set the tone, while Riyan Parag carries leadership responsibility. Their pace unit, featuring Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger, could be key on this surface.
CSK, too, are dealing with setbacks. Nathan Ellis is unavailable, and MS Dhoni’s absence creates a leadership and tactical void. However, Ruturaj Gaikwad leads a solid top order alongside Samson and Ayush Mhatre, with power hitters like Shivam Dube and Dewald Brevis providing depth in a closely poised encounter.
Barsapara Cricket Stadium: Pitch Report for RR vs CSK, IPL 2026
The Guwahati surface is expected to provide a good balance between bat and ball, with consistent bounce allowing stroke-makers to play their shots freely. Early in the innings, pacers might extract some movement, but as the match progresses, batting conditions are likely to improve significantly.
Dew is set to play a crucial role in the second innings, making it difficult for bowlers—especially spinners—to grip the ball. As a result, teams winning the toss are likely to opt for chasing. While the pitch is generally batting-friendly, bowlers who vary their pace and stick to disciplined lines can still make an impact. Overall, a high-scoring contest could be on the cards.