IPL 2026 RR vs CSK: Pitch report, highest score, Guwahati Stadium stats

Match 3 of IPL 2026 brings Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to Guwahati’s Barsapara Cricket Stadium, with both sides eager to turn the page after disappointing campaigns last season.

A revamped squad on either side adds intrigue, especially with the high-profile swap involving Sanju Samson and Ravindra Jadeja.

Rajasthan enter the contest slightly unsettled after losing Sam Curran to injury, but their batting still looks dynamic. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi are expected to set the tone, while Riyan Parag carries leadership responsibility. Their pace unit, featuring Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger, could be key on this surface.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Today's Match: RR vs CSK playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups CSK, too, are dealing with setbacks. Nathan Ellis is unavailable, and MS Dhoni’s absence creates a leadership and tactical void. However, Ruturaj Gaikwad leads a solid top order alongside Samson and Ayush Mhatre, with power hitters like Shivam Dube and Dewald Brevis providing depth in a closely poised encounter.

Barsapara Cricket Stadium: Pitch Report for RR vs CSK, IPL 2026

The Guwahati surface is expected to provide a good balance between bat and ball, with consistent bounce allowing stroke-makers to play their shots freely. Early in the innings, pacers might extract some movement, but as the match progresses, batting conditions are likely to improve significantly.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: Brevis set to miss CSK's opening game vs RR due to side strain Dew is set to play a crucial role in the second innings, making it difficult for bowlers—especially spinners—to grip the ball. As a result, teams winning the toss are likely to opt for chasing. While the pitch is generally batting-friendly, bowlers who vary their pace and stick to disciplined lines can still make an impact. Overall, a high-scoring contest could be on the cards.

IPL 2026: RR win/loss record at Barsapara Cricket Stadium

Inaugural IPL champions Rajasthan Royals have played 6 matches in the IPL at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, out of which they have won 2 matches and lost 3. One match ended in no result.

IPL 2026: CSK win/loss record at Barsapara Cricket Stadium

Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings have played just one match in the IPL at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, where they lost to RR by 6 runs.

IPL 2026: RR vs CSK head-to-head at Barsapara Cricket Stadium

RR have faced CSK only once in the IPL at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati back in 2025. They won the game by 6 runs.

What happened in the last IPL match played at Barsapara Cricket Stadium?

The last IPL match played at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati was Match 11 of IPL 2025 between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

RR batted first in the match and posted 182 for 9 on the board with the help of a half-century from Nitish Rana (81 runs off 36 balls).

In reply, CSK, with the help of skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad’s brilliant 63, fought back hard but eventually fell 6 runs short of the target.

Barsapara Cricket Stadium: Key stats