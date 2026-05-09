IPL 2026 RR vs GT: Pitch report, highest score, Jaipur stadium stats
The trend in the 2026 season suggests that teams batting second have enjoyed greater success at the venue.Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Rajasthan Royals are set to host Gujarat Titans in Match 52 of Indian Premier League 2026 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Saturday, May 9. The clash promises to be an important one as both sides continue their push for a playoff berth.
Rajasthan began their campaign brightly but have struggled to maintain consistency in recent games. The Royals have suffered three defeats in their last five matches and head into this contest after a seven-wicket loss to Delhi Capitals. With the playoff race intensifying, skipper Riyan Parag and his side will be aiming for a strong all-round performance to strengthen their top-four chances.
Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans have recovered impressively after a slow start to the season. After managing only three wins from their first seven matches, the side bounced back with three consecutive victories to regain momentum. Led by Shubman Gill, GT will look to continue their winning run and further boost their playoff hopes with another positive result in Jaipur.
Sawai Mansingh Stadium Pitch Report for RR vs GT, IPL 2026
The trend in the 2026 season suggests that teams batting second have enjoyed greater success at the venue. The surface has largely favoured the batters, offering a flat track where even massive totals have not been safe. On both occasions this season, targets above 220 have been successfully chased, highlighting how difficult it has been for bowling sides to defend scores.
With the pitch remaining good for stroke play throughout the innings and little assistance available for bowlers, captains winning the toss are expected to opt for chasing once again in the upcoming encounter, considering the advantage teams batting second have enjoyed so far.
IPL 2026: RR win/loss record at Sawai Mansingh Stadium
Rajasthan Royals have played 49 matches at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, winning 28 and losing 20, while one game ended without a result.
IPL 2026: GT win/loss record at Sawai Mansingh Stadium
Gujarat Titans have featured in three matches at this venue, winning one and losing two.
RR vs GT IPL Head-to-head at Sawai Mansingh Stadium
Both sides have faced each other thrice in Jaipur, With Gujarat losing 2 matches and winning on one occasion
| RR vs GT H2H in Jaipur
| Season
| Winner
| Margin
| Venue
| Date
| IPL 2025
| Rajasthan Royals
| 8 wickets
| Sawai Mansingh Stadium
| Apr 28, 2025
| IPL 2024
| Gujarat Titans
| 3 wickets
| Sawai Mansingh Stadium
| Apr 10, 2024
| IPL 2023
| Gujarat Titans
| 9 wickets
| Sawai Mansingh Stadium
| May 5, 2023
What happened in the last IPL match at Sawai Mansingh Stadium?
The previous IPL match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium saw Rajasthan Royals take on Delhi Capitals, with DC registering a 7-wicket victory in Jaipur.
Sawai Mansingh Stadium: Key Stats
| Sawai Mansingh Stadium key T20 stats
| Statistic
| Value
| Format
| T20
| Total Matches
| 1
| Matches Won Batting First
| 0
| Matches Won Bowling First
| 1
| Average 1st Innings Score
| 164
| Average 2nd Innings Score
| 166
| Highest Total Recorded
| 166/5 (19.4 Overs) – India vs New Zealand
| Lowest Total Recorded
| 0/0 (0 Overs)
| Highest Score Chased
| 166/5 (19.4 Overs) – India vs New Zealand
| Lowest Score Defended
| 0/0 (0 Overs)