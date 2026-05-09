IPL 2026 RR vs GT: Pitch report, highest score, Jaipur stadium stats

Rajasthan Royals are set to host Gujarat Titans in Match 52 of Indian Premier League 2026 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Saturday, May 9. The clash promises to be an important one as both sides continue their push for a playoff berth.

Rajasthan began their campaign brightly but have struggled to maintain consistency in recent games. The Royals have suffered three defeats in their last five matches and head into this contest after a seven-wicket loss to Delhi Capitals. With the playoff race intensifying, skipper Riyan Parag and his side will be aiming for a strong all-round performance to strengthen their top-four chances.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: RR vs GT playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans have recovered impressively after a slow start to the season. After managing only three wins from their first seven matches, the side bounced back with three consecutive victories to regain momentum. Led by Shubman Gill, GT will look to continue their winning run and further boost their playoff hopes with another positive result in Jaipur. Sawai Mansingh Stadium Pitch Report for RR vs GT, IPL 2026 The trend in the 2026 season suggests that teams batting second have enjoyed greater success at the venue. The surface has largely favoured the batters, offering a flat track where even massive totals have not been safe. On both occasions this season, targets above 220 have been successfully chased, highlighting how difficult it has been for bowling sides to defend scores.

With the pitch remaining good for stroke play throughout the innings and little assistance available for bowlers, captains winning the toss are expected to opt for chasing once again in the upcoming encounter, considering the advantage teams batting second have enjoyed so far. IPL 2026: RR win/loss record at Sawai Mansingh Stadium Rajasthan Royals have played 49 matches at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, winning 28 and losing 20, while one game ended without a result. IPL 2026: GT win/loss record at Sawai Mansingh Stadium Gujarat Titans have featured in three matches at this venue, winning one and losing two.

RR vs GT IPL Head-to-head at Sawai Mansingh Stadium RR vs GT H2H in Jaipur Season Winner Margin Venue Date IPL 2025 Rajasthan Royals 8 wickets Sawai Mansingh Stadium Apr 28, 2025 IPL 2024 Gujarat Titans 3 wickets Sawai Mansingh Stadium Apr 10, 2024 IPL 2023 Gujarat Titans 9 wickets Sawai Mansingh Stadium May 5, 2023 Both sides have faced each other thrice in Jaipur, With Gujarat losing 2 matches and winning on one occasion What happened in the last IPL match at Sawai Mansingh Stadium? The previous IPL match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium saw Rajasthan Royals take on Delhi Capitals, with DC registering a 7-wicket victory in Jaipur.