IPL 2026 RR vs LSG: Pitch report, highest score, Jaipur Stadium stats

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will look to keep their IPL 2026 playoff hopes alive when they take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 64 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur today.

With the league stage entering its final week, RR know a victory could push them back into the top four and strengthen their chances of reaching the playoffs.

The Royals are currently heavily dependent on their top order for runs. Captain Riyan Parag returning to form is a major positive, but the middle order remains a concern after their collapse from 161/2 to 193/8 in the previous game. Their bowling, too, has lacked consistency apart from Jofra Archer, who has been their standout performer this season.

Lucknow Super Giants, already eliminated from playoff contention, will still be motivated after their impressive win over Chennai Super Kings. They will hope their in-form top order can deliver again and help them avoid a last-place finish. Sawai Mansingh Stadium: Pitch report for RR vs LSG, IPL 2026 The pitch at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium has played as a batting-friendly surface throughout the 2026 season, with teams finding plenty of value for their shots. The track has remained flat and true, allowing batters to play aggressively from the start while offering very little assistance to bowlers. One of the biggest trends at the venue this season has been the success of chasing sides. Both matches played here have seen targets in excess of 220 being successfully hunted down, underlining how difficult it has been for teams to defend totals despite posting imposing scores.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Today's Match: RR vs LSG playing 11, batters vs bowlers match-ups With the surface expected to remain good for batting across both innings and dew likely to play a role later in the evening, captains winning the toss are likely to prefer bowling first and chasing once again. IPL 2026: RR win/loss record at Sawai Mansingh Stadium Rajasthan Royals have played 50 matches at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, winning 28 and losing 21, while one game ended without a result. IPL 2026: LSG win/loss record at Sawai Mansingh Stadium Lucknow Super Giants have played three matches at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, out of which they have won two and lost one.

IPL 2026: RR vs LSG head-to-head at Sawai Mansingh Stadium Both sides have faced each other thrice in Jaipur, with Rajasthan losing two matches and winning on one occasion. What happened in the last IPL match at Sawai Mansingh Stadium? The last IPL match played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium was Match 52 of IPL 2026 between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Gujarat Titans (GT). GT batted first in the match and posted a mammoth total of 229/4 in 20 overs with the help of Sai Sudharsan’s brilliant innings of 84 runs. In reply, RR were bundled out for just 152 as GT walked away with a comprehensive 77-run win.