IPL 2026 RR vs MI: Guwahati weather forecast, hourly rain prediction

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 caravan moves to Guwahati’s Barsapara Cricket Stadium for Match 13, where Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in a clash between two sides looking to build early momentum this season.

Rajasthan Royals have started their campaign on a strong note and will look to continue that rhythm at their second home venue. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians are still searching for consistency and will be eager to get their campaign back on track.

Both teams on Tuesday will take the field with hopes of a crucial win, as RR will have the chance to strengthen their position near the top of the points table, while MI will aim to find momentum and climb up the standings.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Today's Match: RR vs MI playing 11, batters vs bowlers match-ups Now, while how the teams perform will, as always, be a factor in the outcome of the game, the IPL 2026 match between RR and MI at Barsapara Cricket Stadium also has the chance to be affected by weather conditions, which can drastically change the outcome.

Guwahati weather report for today

Guwahati’s weather forecast for Tuesday suggests thunderstorms in the earlier part of the day, especially during the afternoon hours leading into the match.

According to AccuWeather, there is around a 49 per cent chance of rain at 1 PM, which increases to 54–55 per cent between 2 PM and 3 PM, with thunderstorms expected in the region. The rain probability then drops to around 40 per cent at 4 PM and further reduces to 34 per cent by 5 PM.

The precipitation chances continue to decline as the evening progresses, going down to around 26 per cent at 6 PM and further to just 10 per cent from 7 PM onwards. While persistent cloud cover is expected, major rain interruptions during match hours look unlikely, though brief delays cannot be completely ruled out.

What will happen if the match gets washed away?

If the RR vs MI IPL 2026 match on Tuesday at Barsapara Cricket Stadium gets washed away, both teams will be given one point each. This would help Rajasthan Royals replace PBKS at the top of the points table with five points, but with a better net run rate. On the other hand, MI will also move up one place to number five with three points in their tally.

Shortened match scenario