IPL 2026: Ryan Rickelton slams maiden IPL hundred for Mumbai Indians
A superb century by the South African cricketer that came in just 44 deliveries courtesy of some fiery batting that consisted of 8 boundaries and 7 sixes on the night.Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Mumbai Indians opener Ryan Rickelton scored his maiden hundred in the Indian Premier League during MI's IPL 2026 encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.
A superb century by the South African cricketer that came in just 44 deliveries courtesy of some fiery batting that consisted of 8 boundaries and 7 sixes on the night. Rickelton was not getting off to good starts for MI recently and that showed in his celebration afterwards with the opener shrugging off the timid form and punching the air in delight in front of a packed Mumbai crowd. Rickelton slams fastest MI hundred in IPL history
| Fastest hundred for Mumbai Indians
| Balls
| Player
| Opponent
| Venue
| Year
| 44
| Ryan Rickelton
| SRH
| Wankhede
| 2026
| 45
| Sanath Jayasuriya
| CSK
| Wankhede
| 2008
| 45
| Tilak Varma
| GT
| Ahmedabad
| 2026
| 47
| Cameron Green
| SRH
| Wankhede
| 2023
| 49
| Suryakumar Yadav
| GT
| Wankhede
| 2023
Rickelton's fiery hundred also gets him on top of an elite list as he has scored the fastest hundred ever for the Mumbai Indians in IPL history, achieving a feat not many have been able to register. He has surpassed SL legend Jayasuriya who got his ton in 45 balls back in 2008.