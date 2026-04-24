IPL 2026: Sai Sudharshan scores 3rd IPL hundred for GT in Bengaluru

Looking at balls faced, Sudharsan now ranks sixth among Indian batters to reach the landmark, trailing Abhishek Sharma, Virender Sehwag, Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Yusuf Pathan.

Gill and Sudharsan once again provided Gujarat Titans with a strong platform, putting together a 128-run opening stand at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. This partnership marked their eighth instance of crossing the 100-run mark in the IPL, placing them third on the all-time list for most century stands in the tournament, behind only Virat Kohli–AB de Villiers (10) and Virat Kohli–Chris Gayle (9).

Among opening pairs, they now share the second spot with five 100-plus partnerships, while Shikhar Dhawan and David Warner lead with six such stands.

Gill, however, had a relatively quiet outing despite a solid start, scoring 32 off 24 balls while mainly rotating the strike. In contrast, Sudharsan dominated the scoring. Jos Buttler, coming in at number three, also couldn’t convert his start, managing 25 off 16 deliveries.