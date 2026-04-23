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IPL 2026: Sanju Samson hits 5th IPL hundred, continues fine form for CSK

Samson scored his 5th IPL hundred in 54 deliveries, hitting 10 boundaries and 6 sixes. He maintained the run-rate for Chennai on the night on a night where batters dominated the surface.

Sanju Samson scored his 5th IPL hundred on the night
Sanju Samson scored his 5th IPL hundred on the night
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2026 | 9:35 PM IST
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Sanju Samson scored his 2nd century this year for CSK in Indian Premier League 2026 during Chennai Super Kings' match against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. The opener paved the way for CSk who went on to post 207/6 in their 20 overs on the night.

  Samson scored his 5th IPL hundred (overall) in 54 deliveries, hitting 10 boundaries and 6 sixes. He maintained the run-rate for Chennai on the night on a night where batters dominated the surface. 
Breaking Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Record
 
With this knock, Samson surpassed the previous best CSK performance against MI. That record was earlier held by Ruturaj Gaikwad, who had scored an unbeaten 88 off 58 deliveries against Mumbai Indians in Dubai on September 19, 2021.
 
Samson’s innings now stands as the new highest individual score for CSK in this iconic rivalry.  ALSO READ: IPL 2026: RCB vs GT playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming   
Most hundred in IPL
Player Centuries
Virat Kohli 8
Jos Buttler 7
Chris Gayle 6
KL Rahul 5
Sanju Samson* 5
 
 
Historic MI vs CSK Individual Record
 
The overall highest individual score in an IPL match between MI and CSK still belongs to former Sri Lankan captain Sanath Jayasuriya. He hammered an unbeaten 114 for Mumbai Indians during their 2008 encounter against CSK, setting a record that continues to stand in this storied rivalry. 
Most centuries by Indians in T20s
Player Centuries
Virat Kohli 9
Abhishek Sharma 9
Rohit Sharma 8
Sanju Samson* 8
 
Samson’s Impact in IPL 2026
 
Samson’s commanding innings once again highlighted his growing importance in CSK’s batting lineup this season. His ability to accelerate under pressure has given CSK a strong platform in a crucial match against their arch-rivals, keeping them on course for a big total.

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Topics :Sanju SamsonIndian Premier LeagueChennai Super Kings

First Published: Apr 23 2026 | 9:26 PM IST

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