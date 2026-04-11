IPL 2026: Sanju Samson scores maiden CSK hundred vs DC at Chepauk

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: LSG vs GT Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming Sanju Samson played with excellent fluency and control throughout his innings, even surviving a key chance when he was on 52 before going on to punish DC. He went on to score a brilliant IPL century, his fourth in the tournament, displaying authority against both pace and spin while pacing his knock smartly.

Samson joins elite company Coming into the season after a strong T20 World Cup campaign, where he was named Player of the Tournament, expectations were high on him, and Samson lived up to them with a dominant performance. His innings also saw him reach the landmark of 400 sixes in T20 cricket, making him only the fourth Indian to achieve the milestone after Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Suryakumar Yadav. Samson’s IPL hundreds now include: 102 vs RPS (Pune, 2017), 102* vs SRH (Hyderabad, 2019), 119 vs PBKS (Wankhede, 2021), and 115* vs DC (Chennai, 2026). This knock also became only the second IPL century by a CSK player against Delhi Capitals, following Murali Vijay’s 113 in 2012.

Sanju Samson scored his maiden century for Chennai Super Kings during the IPL 2026 encounter against Delhi Capitals in front of a buzzing Chepauk crowd in Chennai on Saturday.Samson hit his 4th IPL hundred in 52 deliveries, with 14 fours and 3 sixes on the night to help CSK post a challenging total on the night.His 113-run partnership with Ayush Mhatre (59) paved the way for Chennai on the night as they maintained a healthy run rate courtesy of a boundary or two every over. Hitting at a strike rate of 200, he didn't let any bowler get the better of him throughout the 20 overs.Samson also breached the 400-sixes mark in T20 cricket on the night, finishing his knock at 115* and with 4 sixes. The Chepauk crowd were waiting for this knock since the start of the season.