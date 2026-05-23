IPL 2026: Shreyas slams maiden ton vs LSG; PBKS stay alive in playoff race
Iyer came out to bat in a tough situation when PBKS were reduced to 22 for 2 in the 197-run chase set by LSG before scoring his ton to help his team win the game
Iyer came out to bat in a tough situation when PBKS were reduced to 22 for 2 in the 197-run chase set by LSG before scoring his ton to help his team win the game
|Player
|Nationality
|Runs Scored
|Opposition
|Venue
|Date
|Shaun Marsh
|Australian
|115
|Rajasthan Royals
|Mohali
|28 May 2008
|Mahela Jayawardene
|Sri Lankan
|110*
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Eden Gardens
|4 April 2010
|Paul Valthaty
|Indian
|120*
|Chennai Super Kings
|Mohali
|13 April 2011
|Adam Gilchrist
|Australian
|106
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Dharamsala
|17 May 2011
|David Miller
|South African
|101*
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Mohali
|6 May 2013
|Virender Sehwag
|Indian
|122
|Chennai Super Kings
|Wankhede
|30 May 2014
|Wriddhiman Saha
|Indian
|115*
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Bengaluru
|1 June 2014
|Hashim Amla
|South African
|104*
|Mumbai Indians
|Indore
|20 April 2017
|Hashim Amla
|South African
|104
|Gujarat Lions
|Mohali
|7 May 2017
|Chris Gayle
|Jamaican
|104*
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Mohali
|19 April 2018
|KL Rahul
|Indian
|100*
|Mumbai Indians
|Wankhede
|10 April 2019
|KL Rahul
|Indian
|132*
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Dubai (DSC)
|24 September 2020
|Mayank Agarwal
|Indian
|106
|Rajasthan Royals
|Sharjah
|27 September 2020
|Prabhsimran Singh
|Indian
|103
|Delhi Capitals
|Delhi
|13 May 2023
|Priyansh Arya
|Indian
|103
|Chennai Super Kings
|Mullanpur
|8 April 2025
|Cooper Connolly
|Australian
|107*
|SunRisers Hyderabad
|Hyderabad
|6 May 2026
|Shreyas Iyer
|Indian
|101*
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Lucknow
|23 May 2026
First Published: May 23 2026 | 11:26 PM IST