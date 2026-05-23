IPL 2026: Shreyas slams maiden ton vs LSG; PBKS stay alive in playoff race

Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer stole the spotlight in Match 68 of IPL 2026 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday as he scored his maiden IPL ton to power PBKS to a big seven-wicket win.

With the win, PBKS snapped their six-match losing streak and jumped to fourth spot in the points table to stay alive in the race for the playoffs.

Iyer came out to bat in a tough situation when PBKS were reduced to 22 for 2 in the 197-run chase set by LSG. He started cautiously and brought up his half-century in 33 balls before accelerating and bringing up his next 50 runs in just 18 balls to complete his ton in 51 balls.