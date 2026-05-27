IPL 2026: Sooryavanshi overtakes Gayle for most sixes in an IPL season

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continued his sensational IPL 2026 campaign with another breathtaking innings in the Eliminator against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Rajasthan Royals youngster smashed a stunning 16-ball half-century, putting SRH bowlers under massive pressure in one of the biggest matches of the season.

The teenage batter once again displayed fearless intent from the very first ball, taking on both pace and spin with ease. His explosive knock not only gave Rajasthan a flying start but also helped him create history in the IPL record books. Vaibhav supasses Chris Gayle for impressive record

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Eliminator: SRH vs RR playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups With his latest six-hitting masterclass, Sooryavanshi now holds the record for the most sixes in a single IPL season. The RR opener has gone past legendary names like Chris Gayle and Andre Russell to script a remarkable achievement in his breakthrough campaign.