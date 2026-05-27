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IPL 2026: Sooryavanshi overtakes Gayle for most sixes in an IPL season

The Rajasthan Royals youngster smashed a stunning 16-ball half-century, putting SRH bowlers under massive pressure in one of the biggest matches of the season.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 8:28 PM IST
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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continued his sensational IPL 2026 campaign with another breathtaking innings in the Eliminator against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Rajasthan Royals youngster smashed a stunning 16-ball half-century, putting SRH bowlers under massive pressure in one of the biggest matches of the season.
 
The teenage batter once again displayed fearless intent from the very first ball, taking on both pace and spin with ease. His explosive knock not only gave Rajasthan a flying start but also helped him create history in the IPL record books.  Vaibhav supasses Chris Gayle for impressive record
 
With his latest six-hitting masterclass, Sooryavanshi now holds the record for the most sixes in a single IPL season. The RR opener has gone past legendary names like Chris Gayle and Andre Russell to script a remarkable achievement in his breakthrough campaign. 
Most sixes in a single IPL season
Player Season Sixes
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 2026 60*
Chris Gayle 2012 59
Andre Russell 2019 52
Chris Gayle 2013 51
Jos Buttler 2022 45
 
The youngster’s consistency, fearless batting approach, and ability to dominate attacks at such a young age have made him one of the standout stars of IPL 2026. His performances have also played a major role in Rajasthan Royals’ push towards another IPL final. 
Fastest fifty in IPL playoffs
Balls Player Opposition Venue Year
16 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi SRH Mullanpur 2026*
16 Suresh Raina PBKS Wankhede 2014
17 Adam Gilchrist DC Centurion 2009
20 MS Dhoni MI Bengaluru 2012
21 Dwayne Smith CSK Delhi 2013
21 Virender Sehwag CSK Wankhede 2014
21 Rajat Patidar GT Dharamsala 2026
   Vaibhav misses out on Gayle's hundred record  The RR opener was well on track to break Chris Gayle's record for the fastest hundred (30 balls) on the night as well but was unfortunately dismissed on 97 runs in 29 deliveries, missing out on the record by a single big hit. 12 sixes on the night had the crowd on the edge of their seats throughout his knock.
     
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Topics :Indian Premier LeagueRajasthan RoyalsChris Gayle

First Published: May 27 2026 | 8:08 PM IST

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