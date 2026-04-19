IPL 2026: SRH rope in Gerald Coetzee as replacement for injured David Payne

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have strengthened their pace attack for the remainder of IPL 2026 by signing South Africa fast bowler Gerald Coetzee as a replacement for injured English seamer David Payne. The franchise confirmed the move after Payne was ruled out of the tournament with an ankle injury.

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Payne ruled out after two appearances

David Payne’s stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad has been cut short after the left-arm pacer sustained an ankle injury. Payne featured in two matches for the franchise this season and managed to pick up two wickets before being sidelined. His absence created the need for an overseas fast-bowling replacement, especially with the tournament entering a crucial stage where squad depth becomes increasingly important.

SRH management moved quickly to secure Coetzee, who will join the squad for Rs 2 crore. Coetzee returns to IPL Gerald Coetzee is no stranger to the IPL, having previously represented Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans. Across 14 IPL matches, he has claimed 15 wickets and built a reputation for bowling aggressively in the middle and death overs. Despite going unsold in the 2026 auction, Coetzee remained a sought-after backup option because of his pace, bounce and ability to strike regularly. His addition gives SRH another genuine quick alongside their existing bowling resources. Strong international credentials The South African speedster has already represented the South Africa national cricket team in all three formats. He has played 4 Tests, 14 ODIs and 18 T20Is, taking a combined 67 international wickets.