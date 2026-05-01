IPL 2026: SRH rope in RS Ambrish as replacement for injured Shivam Mavi

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have been forced into a mid-season change after injury ruled out fast bowler Shivam Mavi, with the franchise signing promising 18-year-old all-rounder RS Ambrish for the remainder of IPL 2026.

Mavi, who was picked at his base price in the auction, has been sidelined due to a groin injury, dealing a blow to SRH’s pace depth. However, the team has responded by bringing in a young and in-form talent in Ambrish, who recently impressed at the Under-19 World Cup.

Mavi ruled out with groin injury

Shivam Mavi’s campaign has been cut short after he sustained a groin injury, forcing Sunrisers Hyderabad to look for a replacement. The right-arm pacer, known for his ability to generate pace and movement, was expected to play a key role in SRH’s bowling plans this season.

ALSO READ: Abhishek reflects on his rise as cricketer; credits Yuvraj-Head for success His absence creates a gap in experience within the pace attack, but the management has opted to invest in a young option rather than seek an overseas replacement. Ambrish earns opportunity after U-19 success RS Ambrish, a right-arm medium pacer and left-handed batter, joins the squad following an impressive run in the 2026 Under-19 World Cup. The Tamil Nadu youngster finished as India’s joint-highest wicket-taker in the tournament, claiming 11 wickets and showcasing his ability to perform under pressure. His all-round skills add balance to the squad, and this opportunity marks a significant step in his early career.

SRH continue to back young core Sunrisers Hyderabad have built a reputation this season for trusting young Indian talent, and Ambrish’s inclusion reinforces that approach. Players like Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain have already made notable contributions, stepping up in crucial moments. The team management appears committed to giving emerging players a platform, blending youth with experienced names in the squad. Strong position in points table SRH’s campaign has been one of the standout stories of IPL 2026 so far. With five consecutive wins, they currently sit third on the points table with 12 points. The team will look to maintain momentum as they prepare to face Kolkata Knight Riders in their next fixture in Hyderabad on May 3. With confidence high and squad depth improving, SRH remain firmly in the playoff race.